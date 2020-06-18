BGG Vs BER Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Basketball Bundesliga Live Preview

BG Gottingen and Alba Berlin are going to face each other in their upcoming match on June 18, 2020, for the Basketball Bundesliga season 2020 (BGG vs BER Dream11). Before getting into the BGG vs BER dream 11 prediction, the upcoming BGG vs BER matchup will be played in Sendling-Westpark in Munich, Germany. As per reports, the BGG vs BER Dream11 prediction will be shut down on June 18 at 8:00 PM IST. Before BGG vs BER takes place, and we get closer to the BGG vs BER Dream11 prediction, here are some important facts that need to be checked.

Also Read | bgg vs ber dream11 top picks: CHT Vs TP Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Women's Super Basketball League Live

BGG vs BER Dream11 prediction: Preview

Alba Berlin are favourites in the upcoming contest of BGG vs BER as they are yet to lose a game this season. They have played four games till now and have managed to win them all. Currently, Alba Berlin sit at the top of Group B with a points difference of 54.

Meanwhile, BG Gottingen has won only one game from the four they have played and hold the fourth spot in Group A, standing ahead of just the ‘Merlins’. Currently, BG Gottingen have a point differential of -65. Thus, the upcoming contest of BGG vs BER is going to be very important for their sustainability in the on-going Bundesliga season.

Also Read | bgg vs ber dream11 top picks: BER Vs RL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Basketball Bundesliga Live

BGG vs BER Dream11 prediction: BGG vs BER Dream11 top picks

BGG vs BER Dream11: BGG team (BGG vs BER Dream11 top picks)

Benneet Hundt, Matthis Moenninghoff, Marvin Omuvwie, Dennis Kramer, Jito Kok, Leon Williams, Erol Ersek, Kevin Bryant, Adam Walekskowski

BGG vs BER Dream11: BER team (BGG vs BER Dream11 top picks)

Peyton Siva, Jonas Mettissek, Rokas Giedraitis, Marcus Erikkson, Makai Mason, Stefan Peno, Malte Delow, Lorenze Brenneke, Luka Sikma, Kreisimir Nikic

BGG vs BER Dream11: BGG starting 5

Bennet Hundt, Mathis Moenninghoff, Marvin Omuvwie, Denjis Kramer, Jito Kok

BGG vs BER Dream11: BER starting five

Peyton Siva, Jonas Mettissek, Rokas Giedraitis, Marcus Erikkson, Luka Sikma

BGG vs BER Dream11: BGG vs BER Dream11 prediction

BGG vs BER Dream11 prediction

L. Williams, P.Siva, M. Eriksson, M. Andric, L.Sikma, D. Kramer, L. Nnoko, J. Thiemann

Also Read | BGG vs BER Dream 11: FSL Vs ULM Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Basketball Bundesliga Live

Also Read | BGG vs BER Dream 11: Bay Vs RL Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Basketball Bundesliga Live Game Info

Note: The BGG vs BER Dream11 prediction and BGG vs BER Dream11 top picks are our own and does not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Alba Berlin Instagram