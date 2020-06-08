Bill Russell Calls Donald Trump 'divisive' And 'coward' Over Kneeling Remarks On Twitter

Boston Celtics great Bill Russell responded to US President Donald Trump's tweet about "no kneeling" during the national anthem. Bill Russell says it takes courage to kneel during the national anthem and there is nothing "disrespectful" or "UnAmerican" about that.

Donald Trump tweets out a message against protests during national anthem

On Friday, Donald Trump took to Twitter to share his opinion on the recent social media bashing of New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees after the latter said he will never agree to kneel during the national anthem. According to Brees, kneeling during the national anthem is a sign of disrespect towards the armed forces and the US flag. Donald Trump appeared on the same page as Drew Brees as he tweeted out kneeling during the national anthem is no way to protest. "We should be standing up straight and tall, ideally with a salute or a hand on heart," he wrote. "There are other things you can protest, but not our Great American Flag - No Kneeling."

I am a big fan of Drew Brees. I think he’s truly one of the greatest quarterbacks, but he should not have taken back his original stance on honoring our magnificent American Flag. OLD GLORY is to be revered, cherished, and flown high... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2020

Bill Russell respond to Donald Trump tweets, Bill Russell kneeling photo

Bill Russell responded to Donald Trump on Saturday after he shared a picture of him kneeling to social media. The 86-year-old can be seen wearing the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which was bestowed upon him in 2011 by then-President Barack Obama. Russell shared the same photo in 2017 when he offered support for protesting against "social injustices" in the United States. In his recent post, the NBA Hall of Famer said the US President is "divisive" and "coward". Russell concluded his tweet with hashtags 'Black Lives Matter' and 'Proud 2 Knee'.

#Trump you projected your narrative that #TakingAKnee is disrespectful & #UnAmerican it was never about that! You are divisive & a coward. It takes true courage 2 stand 4 what is right & risk your life in the midst of a #pandemic #Proud2kneel #BlackLivesMatter @MSNBC @BostonGlobe https://t.co/nhNITHSrxo pic.twitter.com/h0PuUYVFwu — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) June 7, 2020

George Floyd protests, Colin Kaepernick's 'Take a knee' movement

San Francisco 49ers Colin Kaepernick started the 'kneeling during national anthem' movement in 2016 when he did the same during a pre-season game against Green Bay Packers. It generally garnered polarising reactions as Kaepernick continued his protest throughout the 2016 season and was even joined by several of his NFL peers. The movement gained relevance after the recent killing of George Floyd - an unarmed African-American murdered by a police officer.

Floyd's death has sparked protests and riots across the United States. Several NBA and NFL players have come forward to support the protests and speak up against the recent incidents of police brutality and racial profiling. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been extremely vocal on social media as he repeatedly tried to bring attention to the 'peaceful' protests in the country.

BEAUTIFUL!!!!!!!!!! TOGETHER we shall prevail!! 🙏🏾💪🏾✊🏾❤️👑 https://t.co/bukvn3X43k — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 5, 2020

Bill Russell has himself tweeted in support of the protests and even has offered his condolences to George Floyd's family.

Our deepest condolences to the family & friends of #GeorgeFloyd We can only hope that the US & world stop the senseless murder of black men & women @ the hands of the police. This has been a #pandemic for decades. Thank you to all the peaceful #protesters & the call for #justice — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) June 3, 2020

My wife took me to see some of the #protests she said it was emotional & impactful & asked Can U believe U would live through this again in your lifetime? I said Yes, nothing had changed & we will see some change but most likely not enough #GeorgeFloyd @MSNBC @nba @BostonGlobe pic.twitter.com/ophnSYNfgc — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) June 4, 2020

