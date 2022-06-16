The NBA finals 2022 so far have been a back-and-forth affair as the Golden State Warriors only have a slender 3-2 lead heading into the sixth game on Thursday (as per local time). The sixth Celtics vs Warriors match will take place live at the iconic TD Garden. The game will commence live at 6:30 AM IST on June 17.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting and nail-biting clash between two of the strongest teams in their respective conferences, here is a look at how to watch the NBA live in India, the UK and the US, and the Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors live streaming details.

How to watch NBA Finals 2022 live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the NBA 2022 finals live in India can tune in to the Viacom 18 Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors live stream, fans can tune in to the Voot Select app. Meanwhile, the live scores and updates of the match can be tracked on the official social media handles of the two teams and the NBA.

You know we had to do it in #PhantomCam🎥



Relive the best of the @warriors Game 5 victory ahead of Thursday night's Game 6 at 9:00 PM ET on ABC. pic.twitter.com/e78rzBbGpP — NBA (@NBA) June 16, 2022

Celtics vs Warriors live streaming details in US

US fans who want to watch the NBA 2022 finals live can tune in to ABC, which will broadcast all the games of the post-season. As for the live stream, fans can tune in to the ABC app and Sling TV app. The match will commence live at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, June 16.

How to watch NBA live in UK?

Fans in the UK wanting to watch the NBA 2022 finals live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. The sixth game will begin live at 1.45 AM BST on Friday, June 17.

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors predictions

After a few exciting performances to begin the NBA Finals 2022, the Boston Celtics have seen a dip in their performances as they have lost their last two matches and now trail the Golden State Warriors 3-2. If the Warriors were to win game six against the Celtics, then they would go on to win this year's finals. If Jayson Tatum and the rest of the Celtics team can get the fans in their home behind them, it could prove very difficult for the Warriors to beat them and prevent the finals from going into game seven.