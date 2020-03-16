Giannis Antetokounmpo Pledges $100,000 To Chase Center During Coronavirus Lockdown

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and his family have vowed to donate $100,000 towards the workers at stadiums following the Coronavirus lockdown. The NBA suspension was an unforeseen event which was caused due to the Coronavirus outbreak. However, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has stepped forward to provide financial assistance towards those affected by the Coronavirus lockdown.

NBA suspension: Coronavirus lockdown

After Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for Coronavirus, the NBA suspension was announced on March 11. A day later, Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz also tested positive for the Coronavirus. The NBA suspension was broadcasted on Twitter:

NBA To Suspend Season Following Tonight's Games pic.twitter.com/2PTx2fkLlW — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2020

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo to lend a helping hand

The issue with the Coronavirus lockdown is that no more games will be played at Stadiums. Therefore the part-time workers at the Chase Center will lose out on their incomes. However, current NBA MVP and Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo announced he would offer $100,000 to workers at the Milwaukee Bucks Fiserv Forum after the Coronavirus lockdown in order for their well being.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has tweeted that he would be offering a donation of $100,000 to those affected at the stadiums.

It’s bigger than basketball! And during this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives and my teammates lives easier. Me and my family pledge to donate $100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff. We can get through this together! 🙏🏽 — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) March 13, 2020

Giannis Antetokounmpo not the only Bucks player to help

Bucks are sitting at the summit of the Eastern Conference table on the NBA but Giannis Antetokounmpo isn't the only Bucks player to lend a helping hand. Giannis Antetokounmpo will be backed by Bucks teammate Zion Williamson, who has also promised to cover the salaries of all employees at the Smoothie King Center for the upcoming month. The heroic act from Giannis Antetokounmpo and Zion Williamson comes after Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love donated $100,000 to the team's arena workers and support staff.

Coronavirus live update

The Coronavirus has already claimed the lives of over 5,000 people worldwide and governments are taking drastic measures to reduce the spread of the Pandemic disease.