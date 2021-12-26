Bulls Vs Pacers: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News & More

The Chicago Bulls will welcome the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at 8:00 pm ET (Monday, December 27th, 6:30 AM IST) at the United Center, Chicago, Illinois.

The Chicago Bulls are placed 2nd in the Eastern Conference table having won 19 and lost ten of their 29 games so far, while their opponents for the night, the Indiana Pacers are placed 13th having won 14 and lost 19 of their 33 games so far. In terms of form, the Bulls beat the Rockets 133-118 while the Pacers beat the Rockets 118-106.

Bulls vs Pacers Injury report

For Chicago Bulls, Patrick Williams has a Left Wrist Ligament Tear while Derrick Jones Jr is out due to a Left Hamstring Strain with Alex Caruso too missing out due to a Left Midfoot Sprain.

For the Indiana Pacers, TJ Warren and TJ McConnell are out with Left Navicular Fracture and Right Wrist Ligament respectively while Domantas Sabonis and Malcolm Brogdon are uncertain.

Chicago Bulls vs Indiana Pacers live stream in India

NBA fans in India who want to watch Bulls vs Pacers Live can log onto the official NBA website or mobile app by purchasing the NBA League Pass. The Annual League pass is available at ₹1499.00 and gives subscribers access to all the matches while there is an 8 game choice select pass that allows fans to watch as many as eight live games every month.

Fans interested can head to the official NBA India website and create an account or link it to their google account profile. For fans looking for a TV broadcast, there is no live telecast of the NBA in India.

Chicago Bulls vs Indiana Pacers live stream in US & UK

For fans in the US wondering how to watch the Chicago Bulls vs Indiana Pacers game can watch it live on Bally Sports Indiana and NBC Sports Chicago. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the game live on the NBA website/app by purchasing an NBA League Pass. The match will commence live on Sunday, December 26th, 8:00 PM ET

Fans in the UK meanwhile can watch NBA games on Sky Sports or watch the live stream on the Now TV Sky Sports app.

Chicago Bulls and Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineups

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineups: Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, Jevonte Green, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup: Chris Duarte, Caris LeVert, Justin Holiday, Oshae Brissett, Myles Turner.

Image: AP