Celtics Vs Heat Postponed After Player's COVID-19 Test Results Return Without Conclusion

This weekend, the Boston Celtics were ready to play their game against Miami Heat with the minimum number of eight players available. The team had nine players sidelined, seven due to the NBA's health and safety protocols. Now, after a Miami Heat player returned with an inclusive COVID-19 result, the Sunday game has been officially postponed.

Celtics vs Heat postponed by league

The Boston Celtics-Miami Heat game tonight has been postponed, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. A Heat player has returned an inconclusive test, and team does not have required eight players to proceed with game tonight due to contact tracing. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 10, 2021

Why was Celtics vs Heat postponed?

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat game was postponed after a Heat player – currently unidentified – got an inconclusive test result. While the Celtics were going to shorthanded, the Heat ended up being without the required number of available players after the required contract tracing. The league soon confirmed the news.

"The National Basketball Association game scheduled for tonight between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics at TD Garden has been postponed in accordance with the league's health and safety protocols," the league wrote. They added that due to ongoing contract tracing, league-required eight players are unaivalble to play against the Celtics. The team's released similar statements on social media.

Is the Heat and Celtics game cancelled?

While issuing a statement to The New York Times' Sopan Deb, NBA's spokesperson Mike Bass spoke about the COVID-19 situation, and how they expected game postponements and planned accordingly. "There are no plans to pause the season. We will continue to be guided by our medical experts and our health and safety protocols". ESPN's Adran Wojnarowski also reported that while rosters suffering due to the protocol, the league plans to continue as decided.

Celtics inactives: What was to be the Celtics starting lineup?

Before the game was postponed, the Celtics were going to play with only eight players they had available – Tacko Fall, Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, Tremont Waters, Payton Pritchard, Carsen Edwards, Marcus Smart, Jeff Teague. Like mentioned above – Jason Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Tristan Thompson, Grant Williams, Javonte Green, Semi Ojeleye and Robert Williams – were missing the game due to the various health and safety protocols in place. Per reports, Tatum and Robert Williams tested positive for COVID-19, while Kemba Walker and Robert Langford were sidelined due to injuries.

This is the second game during the 2020-21 season that has been postponed due to the COVID-19 protocols. On December 23, the OKC Thunder and Houston Rockets game had been postponed as the latter only had seven available players. Three players had positive or inconclusive results, while James Harden was fined and isolating for violating the set protocols. One player was out due to injury.

(Image credits: Miami Heat, Boston Celtics Instagram)