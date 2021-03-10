Celtics Vs Nets Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

The Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets will face each other for their first game back after the All-Star Weekend in Atlanta, Georgia. Both teams are in the upper half of the Eastern Conference table, the Nets only a few wins away from overtaking the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers. The Celtics will be looking to build on their four-game winning streak. They last beat the Toronto Raptors 132-125, Jayson Tatum dropping 27 points for the team.

The Nets, on the other hand, are on a two-game winning streak. However, the team has recently signed Blake Griffin, who might give the team some much-needed frontline support. Kevin Durant – who also sat out the All-Star Game on Sunday (Monday IST), continues to be listed as out. Kevin Durant is leading the team with a 29-point average, followed by Kyrie Irving and James Harden.

Celtics vs Nets live stream: How to watch Celtics vs Nets live in India and the USA

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

NBA live stream details

Date and Time: Thursday, March 11, 7:30 PM EST (Friday, March 12, 6:00 AM IST)

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Celtics vs Nets TV channel (the USA only) – Yes Network and TNT.

Celtics vs Nets team news

Brooklyn Nets

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot – Day to day, knee

Jeff Green – Day to day, shoulder

Kevin Durant – Out, hamstring

Spencer Dinwiddie – Out for the season, ACL

Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart – Out, calf

Romeo Langford – Out, wrist

Celtics vs Nets prediction

The Brooklyn Nets are going to beat the Boston Celtics.

NBA standings

The Brooklyn Nets are currently ranked second in the Eastern Conference with 24 wins and 13 losses. The Philadelphia 76ers are leading the table with a 24-12 win-loss record, while the Milwaukee Bucks are ranked third with a 22-14 record. The Boston Celtics trail on the fourth spot with 19 wins and 17 losses. On the other hand, the Utah Jazz are leading the league and West with a 27-9 record.

