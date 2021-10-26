Charlotte Hornets Vs Boston Celtics Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Match On TV And Online

Charlotte Hornets are all set to face Boston Celtics in the National Basketball Academy (NBA) 2021-22 match which is scheduled to take place at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Tuesday. The Hornets take on the Celtics after winning the opening three matches of the 2021 season. They have defeated the Indiana Pacers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Brooklyn Nets so far in the season.

Meanwhile, the Celtics head into the match after earning their first victory of the season by defeating the Houston Rockets in their previous matches. Earlier they suffered defeats at the hands of the New York Knicks and the Toronto Raptors respectively. Keeping the previous results aside, the Hornets will look to earn the victory and win their fourth straight match, whereas the Celtics will look to win the match and continue their winning momentum. Heading into the match, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, Mile Bridges, and Gordon Hayward are some of the players from both teams who can return with good points.

How to watch the live streaming of Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics, NBA match

NBA fans in India can enjoy the Hornets vs Celtics, NBA match on Tuesday by tuning in to the live stream available on the NBA website or mobile app. However, fans have to buy an NBA League Pass in order to watch the match. The NBA League pass can be bought by paying an annual fee of INR 1,499, or a monthly fee of INR 749. The match will start at 4:30 pm IST on Tuesday as per the Indian Standard Time.

Basketball fans in the United States (US) can watch the live streaming of the match on the website and mobile application of the NBA by purchasing an NBA League Pass. In the United Kingdom (UK), the match can be streamed live on the Now TV Sky Sports App. The match will start at 7 pm on Monday in the US and at 12 am on Monday in the UK.

How to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics, NBA match on TV

Unfortunately for Indian NBA fans, the Hornets vs Celtics match will not be telecasted live in India. Meanwhile, basketball fans in the United States (US) can enjoy the live telecast of the match by tuning in to the TNT network. The match will be telecasted live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.

Image: AP