Chris Paul Becomes Second NBA Player To Reach 18,000 Points, 9,000 Assists, 2,000 Steals

Former Houston Rockets player - Chris Paul - has enjoyed a fruitful spell at Oklahoma City Thunder over the course of the ongoing NBA season. The nine-time NBA all-star was in fine form again as OKC Thunder beat Chicago Bulls by a 106-109 scoreline. In addition to a strong display against the Bulls, Chris Paul also went on to become the second player in NBA history to record 18,000 points, 9,000 assists, 2,000 steals.
Chris Paul continues to impress with OKC Thunder. He joined esteemed company alongside John Stockton as the only players in NBA history to log in 18,000 points, 9,000 assists and 2,000 steals. Chris Paul had a tally of 30 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in the three-point win against the Chicago Bulls on Monday night. Ever since making his NBA debut in 2005, Chris Paul has been a force to reckon with in the league. He led the league in terms of assists four times and steals six times.
