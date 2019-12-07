The Debate
The Debate
Clippers Vs Bucks Highlights: Giannis Antetokounmpo Gets Birthday Win

Basketball News

Clippers vs Bucks Highlights: Giannis Antetukounmpo and Khris Middleton starred for the home team as they comfortably eased past the Clippers on Friday.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Clippers vs Bucks highlights

The Milwaukee Bucks totally dominated against the LA Clippers on Friday night in front of home fans as they registered a 119-91 win. Giannis Antetokounmpo (who turned 25 yesterday) and Khris Middleton starred for the Bucks as they extended their winning streak to 14 matches in the ongoing NBA season. Kawhi Leonard could not power the Clippers to a win and they remain at the fourth place in the Western Conference.

Also Read | Brandon Ingram of Pelicans gets head smashed after nasty collision with Dario Saric

Giannis Antetokounmpo stars against the LA Clippers

Also Read | Chris Paul hasn't spoken to James Harden since trade to Thunder from Rockets

Giannis Antetokounmpo looks unstoppable for the Bucks this season!

Giannis Antetokounmpo was celebrating his 25th birthday on Friday night as the Bucks welcomed the Clippers on their home turf. The birthday boy played just 26 minutes but did enough damage to condemn the Clippers to a disappointing loss. Giannis Antetokounmpo ended the night with 27 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, but he was only +7 in a 28-point win. The Bucks outscored the Clippers by 21 points to strengthen their position at the top of the Eastern Conference table. Next in line for the Bucks are: Orlando Magic, New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Also Read | Mark Cuban and Kevin Hart engage in NBA talk, unprofessional officiating 

Also Read | NBA Trade Rumours: Chris Paul's potential move to Miami Heat could finally materialise

Giannis Antetokounmpo - 'The Greek Freak'

Also Read | NBA Trade Rumours: Lakers, Clippers and Trail Blazers want Jamal Crawford

Published:
