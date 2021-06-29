Clippers Vs Suns Box Score: PG13 Scores 41 Points In Game 5 Win For The Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers have once again put themselves right back in the series after they won Game 5 of the NBA Western Conference Finals. The Clippers vs Suns series has gotten even more exciting, as this game saw PG13 Paul George at his very best. The 7-time All-Star scored his playoffw high 41 points and was phenomenal on the night, helping his team to a stunning 116-102 win. Here is a look at the Clippers vs Suns box score, Clippers vs Suns highlights and NBA Western Conference Finals schedule.

Back in LA on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/Z8eSQ02FpW — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) June 29, 2021

Clippers vs Suns box score

Paul George played his best playoffs game in Game 5 as he scored 41 points on an efficient 75% scoring from the field. In the previous games of the Clippers vs Suns series, George was having trouble from the free-throw line, but he kept all of that behind him and went 8-8 from the line to steer his team to victory. PG scored only 11 points in the first half and before that, it was Marcus Morris who was red hot for them as he ended up scoring 22 points to ease the win for the Clippers.

Reggie Jackson was once again brilliant, as he scored 23 points at a 57.1% shooting. DeMarcus Cousins showed up with 15 points in the 11 minutes that he played. Cousins was a constant threat and made things really difficult for the Suns defense.

Devin Booker looked in great offensive flow as he racked 31 points and went 4-6 from the 3-point range. Chris Paul scored 22 points but went 0-6 from the 3-point range. De Andre Ayton secured yet another double-double as he helped the Suns with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Youngster Cameron Johnson has looked impressive in this series and he continued it with yet another stunning 14 point performance, where he shot 3-3 from beyond the arc.

With the series now moving to Staples Center for Game 6, it will be interesting to see what happens there and with the relentless attitude of the Clippers, this series could very well go to Game 7.

Clippers vs Suns Game 6 details

Game 6 will be played at Staples Center and is scheduled for Wednesday, June 30 at 9:00 PM [Thursday, July 1 at 6:30 AM IST.] This game will be broadcasted nationally by ESPN and TNT. Canadian fans can watch the game on TSN Network. Sky Sports will televise this game in UK. Sky Sports will not broadcast this game. Fans can also watch the game by buying the NBA League Pass, which is available on the official NBA app and website.

NBA scores from Conference Finals games

Game 3: Atlanta Hawks 102 - 113 Milwaukee Bucks

Game 5: Los Angeles Clippers 116 - 102 Phoenix Suns

Image Credits: AP