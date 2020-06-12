CM Vs BO Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Basketball Bundesliga Live

The German Basketball Bundesliga League game on Saturday will see Crailsheim Merlins (MS) and Baskets Oldenburg (BO) go up against each other. The Basketball Bundesliga game will be played at the Audio Dome. The highly-anticipated fixture is scheduled to be played on Friday, June 12 (Saturday, June 13 for Indian viewers) and will start at 12 am IST. Baskets Oldenburg are second in the league standings in the German Basketball League while Crailsheim Merlins are fifth in the league standings. Crailsheim Merlins are yet to register a win this season and will be hoping to do so in the game against Baskets Oldenburg on the weekend. Here is the CM vs BO Dream11 team, CM vs BO Dream11 prediction and CM vs BO Dream11 top picks.

Also Read | TON vs AVE Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Primeira Liga live

CM vs BO Dream11 prediction and match schedule

Also Read | SEV vs RB Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, preview, LaLiga live

CM vs BO Dream11 prediction

CM vs BO Dream11 prediction - Crailsheim Merlins squad

DeWayne Russell, Alexa Kovacevic, Liam Carpenter, Vladan Lazic, Sebastian Herrera, Maurice Stuckey, Javontae Hawkins, David Brembley, Fabian Bleck, Marvin Ogunsipe, Benjamin Moser, Jeremy Morgan, Dejan Kovacevic

CM vs BO Dream11 prediction - Baskets Oldenburg squad

Tyler Larson, Braydon Hobbs, Robert Drijencic, Jacob Hollatz, Robin Amaize, Karsten Tadda, Rickey Paulding, Armani Moore, Philipp Schwethelm, Nathan Boothe, Ian Hummer, Filip Stanic, Rashid Mahalbasic, Till Isemann, Marcel Kessen

Also Read | BEL vs VIT Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, schedule, Primeira Liga live game info

CM vs BO Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date - Saturday, June 12, 2020

Kickoff time - 12 am IST

Venue - Munich, Audi Dome

Also Read | BO vs ULM Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Basketball Bundesliga live game info

CM vs BO Dream11 prediction: CM vs BO Dream11 team

Here are the CM vs BO Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch maximum points based on past results:

Point-guards: B Hobbs, A Kovacevic

Shooting-guards: R Amaize, S Herrera, M Stuckey

Small-forwards: D Brembley

Power-forwards: N Boothe (SP)

Center: R Mahalbasic

CM vs BO Dream11 prediction

Baskets Oldenburg will start as favourites against Crailsheim Merlins in the Basketball Bundesliga on Saturday.

Note: Please keep in mind that these CM vs BO Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. CM vs BO Dream11 prediction and CM vs BO Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | VIC vs FAM Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Primeira Liga live