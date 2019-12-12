D'Angelo Russell Declined Bumper $100 Million, 4-year Deal With Lakers: Report

D’Angelo Russell joined the likes of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green when he signed a $117.3 million contract with one of the best sporting franchises in the world - Golden State Warriors. However, things have not gone as planned for the young starlet after he has had a few injury problems of his own over the course of the ongoing NBA season. A recent report revealed that things could have been so much more different had Russell accepted an offer from LA Lakers over the summer.

D'Angelo Russell makes comeback with an impressive display against Knicks

Final 📊



D'Angelo - 32p/6a/3r/2s

Alec - 18p/5r/2a/2s

Glenn - 17p/4r/2a/1s

Draymond - 14p/12a/10r/4s

Marquese - 12p/10r/3b/2a

Willie - 7p/5r/3b

Damion - 6p/1r

Eric - 5p/1r/1a

Kevon - 5p/1r

Omari - 3p/6r/2a

Ky - 3p

D'Angelo Russell contract: Russell declines $100 million offer from LA Lakers

D’Angelo Russell, who spent the seasons between 2017 and 2019 in the NBA with the Brooklyn Nets, made his league debut with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2015. He was traded to the Nets two years later before landing at Golden State Warriors in the summer of 2019 for a hefty amount. However, a report by Anthony Slater of The Athletic stated that D’Angelo Russell was subject to a failed bid from LA Lakers in the earlier trade window. D'Angelo Russell opted to go with GSW as the Lakers contract had a lot of variable terms and conditions attached to it.

Golden State Warriors star D'Angelo Russell pens new deal with Dwyane Wade

I'm excited to announce I've just signed my first signature athlete - D'Angelo Russell. @Dloading is the perfect player & person to continue the work that I started with @WayofWade. @Dloading...here's to making your own way. Thank you for believing in us!

