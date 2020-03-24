David Edwards Death: Former Texas A&M Point Guard Passes Away Due To Coronavirus

The David Edwards death has come as a shock to the basketball world. The former Texas A&M basketball player was in the Intensive Care Unit in a hospital back in his hometown New York, which is the epicentre for the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. Here is how fans and former teammates mourned David Edwards death on Tuesday.

1989 ACC/Big East Challenge Georgetown vs North Carolina @officialmutombo finish off the nice feed from David Edwards (RIP). pic.twitter.com/CrqOxzYSyi — Big East Hoops 24/7 (@BigEastTourney) March 24, 2020

R.I.P. David Edwards. #NYC guard from Andrew Jackson HS. Played 1 year at Georgetown then transferred to Texas A&M. 1990-94. Found an article on him, he said, "I wish I could've been more mature after high school. I could've listened more.” pic.twitter.com/1S9PIeuywk — Steve Finamore (@CoachFinamore) March 24, 2020

In a heartfelt post on Facebook, former teammate and four-year letterman Charles Henderson paid tribute to David Edwards. He was quoted as saying, “Never in a million years would I have even imagined my backcourt teammate would go before his time. I just got the news that Dave Edwards passed away. For those that have been praying for him, he is now in a better place. This coronavirus has hit me in the heart. We need to find a vaccine. Dave was one of the fiercest competitors and best point guards that I’ve ever met. Nearly unstoppable. [I] learned how to become tough as nails competing against him every day and shaking off adversity. Will also remember the 4 years we were together after you transferred from Georgetown to Texas A&M. RIP Dave Boogie!!!! #NYNY #JamaicaQueens #RuckerPark”

Terrible news behind this pandemic. A NYC 🏀 legend David Edwards, who played for @GeorgetownHoops and @aggiembk has passed away. If you’re on this timeline and don’t know who he is YouTube him. RIP brother!! Your energy was infectious. #coronavirus #StayHome pic.twitter.com/v22QWd6yJi — Baseline To Sideline(Ωψφ) (@BTS_Report) March 24, 2020

Rest In Peace David Edwards south side pic.twitter.com/PmfpI3rTeq — Shy Brother (@HeartBreakMelz) March 24, 2020

