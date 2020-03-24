The Debate
David Edwards Death: Former Texas A&M Point Guard Passes Away Due To Coronavirus

Basketball News

David Edwards death: Former Texas A&M basketball player succumbs to coronavirus. Edwards played with the Aggies from 1991-94 and was in the ICU.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
david edwards death

The David Edwards death has come as a shock to the basketball world. The former Texas A&M basketball player was in the Intensive Care Unit in a hospital back in his hometown New York, which is the epicentre for the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. Here is how fans and former teammates mourned David Edwards death on Tuesday.

David Edwards Texas A&M basketball 

David Edwards death

David Edwards death: Former Texas A&M men’s basketball guard dies of coronavirus

In a heartfelt post on Facebook, former teammate and four-year letterman Charles Henderson paid tribute to David Edwards. He was quoted as saying, “Never in a million years would I have even imagined my backcourt teammate would go before his time. I just got the news that Dave Edwards passed away. For those that have been praying for him, he is now in a better place. This coronavirus has hit me in the heart. We need to find a vaccine. Dave was one of the fiercest competitors and best point guards that I’ve ever met. Nearly unstoppable. [I] learned how to become tough as nails competing against him every day and shaking off adversity. Will also remember the 4 years we were together after you transferred from Georgetown to Texas A&M. RIP Dave Boogie!!!! #NYNY #JamaicaQueens #RuckerPark”

David Edwards Texas A&M basketball player's death

Fans mourn David Edwards death

David Edwards Texas A&M basketball 

Fans mourn David Edwards death

First Published:
COMMENT
