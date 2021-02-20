DeMar DeRozan Mourns Father Frank's Expiry In Heartfelt Past, NBA Community Pays Tributes

On Friday (Saturday IST), DeMar DeRozan shared a heartfelt message on Instagram mourning his father's death. Still in quarantine, DeRozan wrote about the tragic event, sharing his pain with all his followers. Fans and other NBA stars flooded DeRozan's mentions with condolences, saddened by the loss.

DeMar DeRozan father passes away while Spurs star is in quarantine

"Words won’t serve justice to what you meant to me," DeRozan wrote. He shared that his father never missed a game, a practice or an opportunity to show him what a great father he was. "You pushed me my whole life to be able to withstand the roughest of times," DeRozan continued, adding how his father, Frank, never complained, and the NBA star only cared about making him proud.

His tribute also hinted at an ailment lasting for years, as DeRozan writes about his father fighting till the end over the past three years. "Wish I could tell you thank you one last time. Rest well Big Dog! Love you Dad".

Several players like Kevin Love, Bradley Beal and Dwyane Wade also commented under DeRozan's post, sending prayers and good wishes. Fans also offered their support, hoping DeRozan would be able to grieve with his family soon.

Fans mourn Frank DeRozan death

Demar been through a lot lately prayers to him and his family🙏 — Official🐐(19-12)And(0-0) (@Officialj0nn) February 19, 2021

🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 to @DeMar_DeRozan. Losing a parent is tough. I lost my dad and I’ll never be the same. I’m wishing homie the best. — Wole USS (@UrbanSportScene) February 19, 2021

I know that feeling bro. Just cherish the memories and gain strength from them... — Cheddi Fundamental (@CheddiFundamen1) February 19, 2021

Demar you’re the most humble player in the NBA. We are sorry for your loss🙏🏽 — shams (@elonmac11) February 19, 2021

My sincere condolences prayers up for the family 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — GTBrand (@_gtbrand23) February 19, 2021

DeMar DeRozan parents supported the NBA star

Over years, DeRozan's father was often seen at games. He attended games at the Air Canada Centre, supporting DeRozan who was drafted by the Toronto Raptors in 2009 (Round 1, Pick No. 9). As per reports, DeRozan would often travel back home to Los Angeles to visit his father. This continued when he was traded to the San Antonio Spurs.

Earlier, DeRozan missed the Spurs game against the Minnesota Timberwolves to go visit his father. However, DeRozan remains in quarantine with the team due to positive COVID-19 cases. The San Antonio Express-News also reported that DeRozan's father had been suffering health issues for years. While no details were included, he apparently also suffered a kidney condition.

As mentioned, the Spurs remain in quarantine. The team beat the Charlotte Hornets 122-110 on Sunday (Monday IST), following which four players tested positive. With strict protocols in place, it is unclear when DeRozan can leave to be with his family.

(Image credits: DeMar DeRozan Instagram)