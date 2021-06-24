DeMarcus Cousins gets issued technical almost 15 hours after Clippers vs Suns game

The Clippers vs Suns Game 2 had a wild ending. It was DeAndre Ayton's alley-oop that sealed the game for Phoenix. Celebrations had started as the home crowd went crazy after the game-winner from Ayton, but DeMarcus Cousins seemed to have not enjoyed it and pushed Devin Booker who stepped in his way to stop him from his altercation with Cameron Payne. The scuffle was not further aggravated as both the players were separated by the teams. But with multiple reviews to check the legalities of the last play the officials did not consider the foul at that time, a DeMarcus Cousins technical was issued 15 hours later by the NBA on its official Twitter handle. The call wouldn't have made a difference as the Suns had already made the game-winning basket and the technical would only help them get to the free-throw line to cement their victory.

DeMarcus Cousins (LAC) has been assessed a postgame technical foul upon league review for actions at the conclusion of the game on 6/22/21. pic.twitter.com/VrS2MU8ZS3 — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) June 23, 2021

Clippers vs Suns

The last one minute of the Clippers vs Suns game 2 was one of the most thrilling parts of the NBA Playoffs 2021. Paul George who played wonderfully well throughout the Playoffs missed 2 clutch free throws which took the game away from the Clippers. The time before the alley-oop was a challenge taken by the Clippers but it went unsuccessful and that resulted in one of the best-drawn plays of the NBA Playoffs 2021. Jae Crowder threw the inbound pass to DeAndre Ayton who came in and dunked the ball as a result of the brilliant screen set by Devin Booker which made things very difficult for Nicholas Batum and Ivica Zubac, who were guarding the paint.

Clippers have now been 2-0 down in all 3 of their series in this postseason, but they have shown tremendous resilience every time. With no updates on Kawhi still, it looks like he will be out for Game 3 as well but the Clippers have to put up a special performance to stop the Suns in the Western Conference Finals.

In his postgame interview, Paul George said, "With this team if anything we are more confident. Every series we have been down 2-0, we have handed over two wins to the other team. But you know if I know this team correctly, the fight we have going into game 3 and the fight that we have that we are going to change the series, that's what who we've been and that who we are."

Clippers vs Suns Western Conference Finals Game 3 stream details

The Clippers vs Suns game will be broadcasted nationally by ESPN. Viewers from the United Kingdom can now watch the game on the Sky Sports network. Canadian fans can view the game on the TSN Network. This game will be broadcasted by Star Sports Network in India and fans can also stream the game by buying the NBA League Pass, which is available on the official NBA app and the website

