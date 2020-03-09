DEN Vs MIL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All NBA Game Details

Denver Nuggets will square off against Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA 2019-20 basketball game. Both teams will face each other at the Pepsi Center on Monday night (Tuesday, March 10 at 6:30 AM IST). Fans can play the DEN vs MIL live game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the DEN vs MIL Dream11 prediction, DEN vs MIL Dream11 team, DEN vs MIL top picks, DEN vs MIL match prediction and all other details regarding the DEN vs MIL live game.

DEN vs MIL Dream11 prediction: DEN vs MIL Dream11 team and preview

Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks have faced each other in the tournament earlier as well. It was Denver Nuggets who emerged victorious by a 127-115 margin back then. Bucks have won 53 games and lost 11 games till now. They lost their last game against Phoenix Suns 131-140. Bucks will be looking to take revenge over Nuggets for their previous loss and stay atop the table.

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets are on course to qualify for the playoffs despite losing their last game against Cleveland Cavaliers 102-104. Denver Nuggets currently have won 42 games and lost 21 games. They lost their momentum from the last few matches but will look to bounce back with a win.

DEN vs MIL Dream11 prediction: DEN vs MIL Dream11 squads



DEN vs MIL Dream11 prediction: DEN vs MIL Dream11 squad: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokić, Will Barton, Juan Hernangómez, Paul Millsap, Mason Plumlee, Monte Morris, Malik Beasley, Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, Michael Porter Jr., Jerami Grant, Torrey Craig

DEN vs MIL Dream11 prediction: DEN vs MIL Dream11 squad: Milwaukee Bucks

Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dragan Bender, Eric Bledsoe, Sterling Brown, Pat Connaughton, Donte DiVincenzo, George Hill, Ersan Ilyasova, Kyle Korver, Robin Lopez, Brook Lopez, Frank Mason, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Cameron Reynolds and D.J. Wilson.

DEN vs MIL Dream11 team: DEN vs MIL Dream11 top picks

Here is the DEN vs MIL Dream11 top picks that could bring you the maximum points.

DEN vs MIL Dream11 prediction

Denver Nuggets are favourites to win the game.

Note: The DEN vs MIL Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis and the DEN vs MIL Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.