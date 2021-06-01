"Dennis Rodman Took Great Pride In Not Scoring': Steve Kerr Opens Up On Controversial Star

It has almost been a year since Michael Jordan's Documentary The Last Dance was released. The Netflix released documentary was probably one of the most anticipated ones in a long time. Many basketball players of the '90s were made familiarised to this generation through the documentary, with Dennis Rodman being one of them.

The former Chicago Bulls player was known to be one of the most different and unique players in the game. Throughout his career, Rodman was known to record the most bizarre stat lines. He won 7 Rebounding Championships only to average 7.3 points in his career.

During his stint at the Bulls, he never averaged below 14 rebounds and was pivotal in running the famous Triangle offence for them. He started his career at Detroit at the time they were called the 'Bad Boy Pistons' and were known for the physicality they brought into the game. In The Last Dance documentary, there was an episode where Rodman was shown partying during the Bulls Playoffs series and it took Michael Jordan to get him back to the Bulls training facility, proving how important Rodman was to them.

Dubs head coach Steve Kerr joins TKB NOW on KNBR



📻: 104.5 FM / 680 AM

🖥: https://t.co/TkGRUNBP3b

📱: KNBR App pic.twitter.com/bfiFVUKLBs — KNBR (@KNBR) May 29, 2021

Steve Kerr spoke about Rodman recently on the Tolbert, Krueger And Brooks Podcast where he said, "I think he took great pride in not scoring, I mean when we were in Chicago together, he would have games where he would get an offensive board and literally have a layup and would just throw it back out, I think hoping that we would miss another shot so he could get another one". Rodman played with Steve Kerr from 1995-1998 where they won 3 championships together. His success at Chicago Bulls could be attributed to the fact that he understood his role in the team.

Dennis Rodman stats

The NBA has seen 10 games where a player has gone for 0 points and went onto secure 20 boards. Rodman owns seven of them with six of those times having come when he played at San Antonio Spurs. He is only one of ten players to have won the NBA defensive title on multiple occasions, both coming in consecutive years in 1990 and 1991.

Rodman was arguably the most unique player in the NBA and was not all about scoring. During his time at Bulls, he averaged only 5.2 points, but his presence at the defense was highly important for the Bulls as that helped players like Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan focus more on the offence.