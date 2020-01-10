Did Shaquille O'Neal Try And Steal Charles Barkley's PlayStation?

The NBA on TNT show has garnered a cult following with a major chunk of basketball fans in the United States and across the globe as well. A large reason behind that is the hilarious antics that the show's hosts enact on a regular basis. One man in particular who never fails to leave fans in splits is former Lakers star - Shaquille O'Neal.

Does Chuck intend to go one-on-one with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal?

“We can go out. We got a court right here.” 👀



Is Chuck trying to go 1-on-1 with @SHAQ? 😂 pic.twitter.com/ockjBsysEM — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 10, 2020

Does Shaquille O'Neal want to steal Charles Barkley's PlayStation?

Chuck was just trying to be a gamer 🎮😂 pic.twitter.com/kYp5NbwcZR — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 10, 2020

Shaquille O'Neal is known for his fantastic ability to keep his fans entertained. On a recent NBA on TNT episode, Shaquille O'Neal was accused of theft by fellow host - Charles Barkley. In the above snippet, Chuck can be seen shouting out loud that Shaquille O'Neal stole his PlayStation to the rest of the personnel on the panel. After all the crazy stunts that 'Big Shaq' has pulled over the course of his career as a player and as an entertainer, stealing an opponent's PlayStation as a prank sounds like something the big man would pull off. Tell us in the comments below if you agree with us or not.

Shaquille O'Neal is confident that he would down LeBron James and Anthony Davis playing alongside Kobe Bryant

