Dillon Brooks Agrees To A Three-year, $35M Extension With Grizzlies: Reports

Memphis Grizzlies are one of the busiest sides on NBA trade deadline day. Just hours after agreeing to trade Andre Igoudala to Miami Heat, Grizzlies have reportedly agreed to a three-year extension, worth $35 million with Dillon Brooks.

Memphis has agreed to a three-year, $35M extension with Dillon Brooks, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Dillon Brooks, who was picked up by the Grizzlies in 2017 NBA Draft, has been one of the star performers for Memphis along with rookie Ja Morant. The 24-year-old is averaging 16.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists this season for a side that is vying for a playoff berth in the Western Conference. Grizzlies are 26-25 (win-loss) this season.

Dillon Brooks net worth: Improved contract for the guard

Despite being relatively inconsistent, Grizzlies have moved quickly to secure the future of one of their brightest stars. Brooks was on a reported $3.8 million contract a year with the Grizzlies, has been offered a much-improved contract. ESPN broke out the news stating Dillon Brooks has put ink to paper on an extension worth $35 million.

Dillon Brooks has been vocal about his thoughts on Andre Igoudala not willing to play for the Grizzlies. But the recent trade sees Igoudala move to Heat and 24-year-old Justise Winslow move the other way.

With Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks and the incoming Justise Winslow, Grizzlies have secured a young core for their side heading into the crucial period of the current season.

Dillon Brooks reacts to Andre Igoudala trade

Dillon Brooks on Andre Iguodala: “I cant wait til we find a way to trade him so we can play him and show him really what Memphis is about.” — Mark Giannotto (@mgiannotto) February 4, 2020

“Now we have a player that we’re getting that actually wants to play with us and thinks we’re good.”



Dillon Brooks reacts to the Iggy trade 👀



(via @espn_macmahon)pic.twitter.com/y7ZtMCLJb0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 6, 2020

I asked Dillon Brooks what would characterize a distraction for his team:



"I feel like a distraction would be a cancer in the locker room. In the past two years, we've had those. The Iguodala stuff, we knew from the jump he didn't want to be with this team." — Peter Edmiston (@peteredmiston) February 4, 2020

