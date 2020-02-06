Union Budget
Dillon Brooks Agrees To A Three-year, $35M Extension With Grizzlies: Reports

Basketball News

Just hours after trading Andre Igoudala for Justise Winslow, Grizzlies have move quickly to agree upon a contract extension with Dillon Brooks. Read more.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dillon Brooks

Memphis Grizzlies are one of the busiest sides on NBA trade deadline day. Just hours after agreeing to trade Andre Igoudala to Miami Heat, Grizzlies have reportedly agreed to a three-year extension, worth $35 million with Dillon Brooks.

Dillon Brooks, who was picked up by the Grizzlies in 2017 NBA Draft, has been one of the star performers for Memphis along with rookie Ja Morant. The 24-year-old is averaging 16.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists this season for a side that is vying for a playoff berth in the Western Conference. Grizzlies are 26-25 (win-loss) this season.

Dillon Brooks net worth: Improved contract for the guard

Despite being relatively inconsistent, Grizzlies have moved quickly to secure the future of one of their brightest stars. Brooks was on a reported $3.8 million contract a year with the Grizzlies, has been offered a much-improved contract. ESPN broke out the news stating Dillon Brooks has put ink to paper on an extension worth $35 million.

Dillon Brooks has been vocal about his thoughts on Andre Igoudala not willing to play for the Grizzlies. But the recent trade sees Igoudala move to Heat and 24-year-old Justise Winslow move the other way.

With Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks and the incoming Justise Winslow, Grizzlies have secured a young core for their side heading into the crucial period of the current season.

Dillon Brooks reacts to Andre Igoudala trade

Published:
