Does LeBron James Have Coronavirus? Latest Health Update On The Lakers Star

The Lakers last played Brooklyn Nets at the Staples Center on March 10, 2020. That was the final NBA game for both teams before Adam Silver decided to suspend the NBA due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The 'Kevin Durant coronavirus news' shocked the NBA world. Fans are now eager to find out 'Does Lebron James have coronavirus too?' having last played against the Nets a couple of weeks ago.

"Gotta do what we gotta do." @KingJames gives an update while being quarantined. pic.twitter.com/IuOsqvmrQp — ESPN (@espn) March 18, 2020

All members of the Lakers squad, including LeBron James and Anthony Davis, were forced to commit to a 14-day self-quarantine after four players from Brooklyn Nets tested positive for Coronavirus, with one member displaying symptoms. Former Warriors star Kevin Durant also tested positive for the deadly virus and is self-isolating at present. Fans will be eager to know 'Does LeBron James have coronavirus?' Test results will take at least six-eight days.

NBA players with coronavirus

As of March 18, seven NBA players have tested positive for coronavirus. Two players are from Utah Jazz while one player is from Detroit Pistons. NBA players with Coronavirus: Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Christian Wood. All three players have been forced to self-quarantine for the time being in order to avoid spread of the virus.

Kevin Durant coronavirus

On Wednesday, four Nets players including Kevin Durant tested positive for COVID-19 as confirmed by their official Twitter page. All Nets players are on high alert at the moment. No update on Kyrie Irving or any other Nets star. More news to follow in the coming days.

