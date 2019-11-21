Luka Doncic Does An NBA First By Scoring 35-point Triple-double In Less Than 25 Mins

Luka Doncic broke another NBA record by becoming the first player in the history of the competition to record a 35-point triple-double in 25 minutes or less against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. These were also the fewest minutes played to score a 30-point triple-double in the NBA. Doncic is also the youngest player to score consecutive 35-point triple-doubles in the league. Michael Jordan, Russell Westbrook and James Harden are the other players on the list. He finished the game with 35 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. The Mavericks won the game with a massive 42-point margin.

✨ @luka7doncic (35 PTS, 10 REB, 11 AST) becomes the 1st player in @NBAHistory to record a 35-point triple-double in 25 or less minutes played! #MFFL pic.twitter.com/Vq7Qc4Wy6P — NBA (@NBA) November 21, 2019

Doncic also outscored, outrebounded and out-assisted the Golden State Warriors during Q1. He posted 22 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. The last person to do so was Allen Iverson against the Chicago Bulls on February 19, 2003. Doncic was +45 for the game, the best +/- by any Maverick since around 2000-2001. This NBA season, Doncic is currently averaging at 29.5 points, 10.7 rebounds and 9.3 assists. On Monday, Doncic became the second player under the age of 21 to score a 40-point triple-double after LeBron James. He also holds the record for being the only player in NBA to score a triple-double at Madison Square Garden along with Magic Johnson.

Luka Doncic was +45 tonight. According to @bball_ref that's the best plus/minus by any Maverick since at least 2000-01. — Bobby Karalla (@bobbykaralla) November 21, 2019

