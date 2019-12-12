The Debate
Luka Doncic Is Better Than What LeBron James Was At The Age Of 20, Claims Analyst

Basketball News

Talk show analyst Shannon Sharpe claims that 20-year old Mavericks' ace Luka Doncic is better than LA Lakers star LeBron 'King' James was at the same age.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic is undoubtedly in the running for this year's MVP award this season along with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis, James Harden and of course, LeBron James. The Dallas Mavericks have a 16-7 record in the NBA this season and are in contention to make the playoff stage. However, Luka Doncic is in the limelight at the moment after his recent on-court achievements have made him a household name across the States.

Luka Doncic - The next big thing in the NBA?

NBA analyst claims Luka Doncic is 'better than LeBron James was at the age of 20'

The 20-year old Slovenian hooper has enjoyed a meteoric rise since being crowned as the Rookie of the Year last season after making his debut with Dallas Mavericks. Luka Doncic is averaging 30.0 points, 9.8 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game which has prompted critics to consider him in the early running for this year's MVP award. In fact, former NFL star Shannon Sharpe who serves as an analyst on talk show 'Undisputed', also claims that Luka Doncic is better than LeBron James was at the same age when the latter was with the Cleveland Cavaliers. What do you reckon? Can Luka Doncic take the throne from 'King' James in the future?

Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic following in the footsteps of 'King James'

