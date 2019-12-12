Luka Doncic Is Better Than What LeBron James Was At The Age Of 20, Claims Analyst

Luka Doncic is undoubtedly in the running for this year's MVP award this season along with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis, James Harden and of course, LeBron James. The Dallas Mavericks have a 16-7 record in the NBA this season and are in contention to make the playoff stage. However, Luka Doncic is in the limelight at the moment after his recent on-court achievements have made him a household name across the States.

Luka Doncic - The next big thing in the NBA?

🙌 @luka7doncic joins Michael Jordan and Oscar Robertson as the only 3 players in @NBAHistory with 18 straight games of 20+ PTS, 5+ REB and 5+ AST! pic.twitter.com/bgw17Zssh5 — NBA (@NBA) December 7, 2019

NBA analyst claims Luka Doncic is 'better than LeBron James was at the age of 20'

The 20-year old Slovenian hooper has enjoyed a meteoric rise since being crowned as the Rookie of the Year last season after making his debut with Dallas Mavericks. Luka Doncic is averaging 30.0 points, 9.8 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game which has prompted critics to consider him in the early running for this year's MVP award. In fact, former NFL star Shannon Sharpe who serves as an analyst on talk show 'Undisputed', also claims that Luka Doncic is better than LeBron James was at the same age when the latter was with the Cleveland Cavaliers. What do you reckon? Can Luka Doncic take the throne from 'King' James in the future?

Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic following in the footsteps of 'King James'

Luka Doncic is the 2nd player under the age of 21 to score at least 600 points in his first 20 games of a season.



He joins LeBron James in 2005-06 as the only player to accomplish this feat. Both Luka and LeBron scored exactly 614 points. pic.twitter.com/I3fe2e6e7j — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 4, 2019

