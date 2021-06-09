Donovan Mitchell Equals Karl Malone's 40-point Playoff Record In 166 Fewer Games At Utah

Thanks to a huge second-half outing from Donovan Mitchell, the Utah Jazz grabbed a 1-0 lead over the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference semifinals. The 24-year-old finished with a game-high 45 points as the Jazz rallied back from an early hole on Tuesday night to beat the Clippers 112-109 at the Vivint Arena. It was Mitchell's fourth 40+ point game for the Jazz in the NBA playoffs, and it got him level with Karl Malone for the most in franchise history.

Clippers vs Jazz highlights: Utah take 1-0 series lead after stunning fightback

Following a thrilling encounter at the Vivint Arena on Tuesday, the Utah Jazz came away with a 112-109 victory against the LA Clippers despite trailing by as many as 13 early in the third quarter. Utah started out slow and at one point missed 21 straight shots in the first quarter. The Jazz managed to cut the game to single digits by the end of the first period but the Clippers pushed ahead to a 13-point lead at the break.

After scoring 13 in the first half on 5-of-14 shooting, Donovan Mitchell came to the fore for the Jazz and erupted right out of the gates in the second half. He scored 32 of his game-high 45 points in the second period while Rudy Gobert finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds and came up with a crucial block in the dying seconds in the game to ensure the win for the hosts. On the other hand, Kawhi Leonard (23 points) and Paul George (20 points and 10 rebounds) were unable to lift the fourth-seeded Clippers in Utah.

Donovan Mitchell stats with Utah Jazz this season: Mitchell equals Karl Malone's Playoff record with Utah

Mitchell currently ranks sixth in NBA history in career playoff scoring average (minimum 25 games) at 28.1 points per game, and he tied Karl Malone's franchise record with his fourth 40-point playoff performance. However, two-time NBA MVP Malone played in 193 playoff games with the Jazz while Mitchell achieved the feat in just 27 playoff games.

Donovan Mitchell has his 4th 40-point playoff game, tying Karl Malone for the most in Jazz franchise history.



Malone played 193 playoff games. Spida has only played 27. pic.twitter.com/MJrqFcCgbR — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 9, 2021

Clippers vs Jazz prediction for Game 2

The Jazz will look to use their home court advantage and take a 2-0 series lead when both teams suit up once again after just a day off for Game 2, which will take place on Thursday, June 10 at 7:30 PM ET (Friday, June 11 at 5:30 AM IST). Our prediction for Game 2 is a narrow win for the Jazz as they have the momentum heading into the clash.

