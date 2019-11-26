Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson And Kevin Hart Voice Opinion On Colin Kaepernick's NFL Situation

"Kap's a big headline right now", were the words of American comedian Kevin Hart in an interview with ESPN. Kevin Hart recently appeared in an interview with WWE star-turned-Hollywood-star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart were asked a number of sport-related questions. However, when the two were asked which were the headlines currently captivating them in sport, the duo unanimously replied saying that the Colin Kaepernick situation was the bone of contention.

Watch: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Kevin Hart weigh in on the Colin Kaepernick situation

November 16 was the date when Colin Kaepernick participated in a workout session organised (in part) by the NFL in order to facilitate his potential return to the sport. However, Colin Kaepernick's agent Jeff Nalley was less than enthusiastic after the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback displayed the array of skills in his NFL arsenal at the Charles R. Drew High School in Atlanta. Nalley said that he was yet to hear from any of the 32 NFL teams after Kaepernick's workout earlier this month.

Dwayne Johnson throws his weight behind Kaepernick

WWE star Dwayne Johnson had a few words regarding the whole Colin Kaepernick situation. 'The Rock' said that the situation is currently "polarising", and that since they are all athletes by nature, the Kaepernick situation is the one that is close to him. Dwayne Johnson continued by saying that it ultimately comes down to how badly the NFL owners want Kaepernick in the game because, on the evidence of his workout in Atlanta earlier this month, it is "obvious" that the former 49ers quarterback still has the goods to prosper in the NFL.

Colin Kaepernick has received a lot of backing for a potential return to the NFL by athletes and actors alike. However, considering the fact that none of the 32 teams in the NFL specifically asked for a workout for the former 49ers quarterback, his chances of making a return to the NFL seem a little slim at the moment. Only time will tell whether Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart's wish of seeing Kaepernick make a return to the NFL comes true.

