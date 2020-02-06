Dwyane Wade Heaps Praise On Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant And Co

Ja Morant and the rest of the Memphis Grizzlies team are having a decent season in the NBA so far. The Grizzlies are on the eighth position in the Western Conference. They recently pulled off an impressive win against Dallas Mavericks by a 121-107 scoreline. Here's what Dwyane Wade had to say about Memphis Grizzlies' young and talented core squad.

Ja Morant and Kendrick Nunn selected as NBA Rookies of the Month

Dwayne Wade heaps praise on Ja Morant and other Memphis Grizzlies youngsters

I love what Memphis is building. @shaq it’s time to take notice of these young bulls https://t.co/m3Qdn5DOhw — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 6, 2020

Dwyane Wade took to Twitter and uploaded the above post. He heaped praise on the likes of Ja Morant, Justice Winslow, Dillon Brooks and others. Ja Morant, the second overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, is in contention for the Rookie of the Year award. In 44 games (all starts), Ja Morant is averaging 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists across 29.8 minutes per game. Dillon Brooks, who signed a three-year $35 million extension, has been impressive this year. Meanwhile, Jaren Jackson Jr. (2018’s fourth overall pick) is averaging 17.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Dwyane Wade urged fellow NBA on TNT host Shaquille O'Neal to take note of Memphis Grizzlies. Dwyane Wade reckons that these young boys could be the future of the Grizzlies franchise.

Memphis Grizzlies sign a multi-year contract extension with Dillon Brooks

