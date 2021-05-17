FDM Vs ZML Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, African Basketball League Game Preview

Ferroviario Maputo (FDM) will go up against Zamalek SC (ZML) in the first match of the inaugural African basketball league season on Monday, May 17 at 5:30 PM local time (9:00 PM IST). The game will be played at the Kigali Arena in Rwanda, East Africa. Here is our FDM vs ZML Dream11 prediction, top picks and FDM vs ZML Dream11 team.

FDM vs ZML Dream11 game preview

Ferroviario Maputo and Zamalek SC will compete for the first time in the tournament on Monday. Both the team are placed in group C of the charts with two other teams. Each team will play a total of 3 games in the regular season, with the top two qualifying to the playoffs. The regular season was set to start in March, but due to COVID, it was pushed back.

Both the teams have an impressive line-up, boasting of phenomenal talents. Ferroviario Maputo has NBA G League vet Demarcus Holland, who will get some help from Alvaro Calvo-Masa in the offence. Meanwhile, Zamalek fans will have high expectation from their leading ball handlers Walter Hodge and Michael Fakuade. Despite that, Ferroviario Maputo are fan favourites going into the clash.

FDM vs ZML Dream11 team: Rosters

Ferroviario Maputo: Adjehi Baru, Yuran Biosse, Milton Caifaz, Alvaro Calvo, Baggio Chimonzo, Inelcio Carlos Chire, Stelio Dinis, Demarcus Holland, Myck Kabongo Lukusa, Muhambi Macuiana, Hugo Martins, Custodio Muchate, Manuel Uamusse

Zamalek SC: Mohab Abdalatif, Ahmed Abdellatef, Souleyman Diabate, Chinemelu Elonu, Haitham Elseharty, Michael Fakuade, Walter Hodge, Omar Hussein, Moustafa Kejoo, Anas Mahmoud, Mostafa Meshaal, Islam Salem, Ahmed Yasser

FDM vs ZML Top Picks

Ferroviario Maputo: Myck Kabongo Lukusa, Demarcus Holland, Inelcio Carlos Chire

Zamalek SC: Souleyman Diabate, Michael Fakuade, Moustafa Kejoo

FDM vs ZML Dream11 team

Point Guards: Myck Kabongo Lukusa, Souleyman Diabate

Shooting Guards: Demarcus Holland

Small Forwards: Michael Fakuade, Manuel Uamusse

Power Forwards: Alvaro Calvo

Centres: Moustafa Kejoo, Inelcio Carlos Chire

FDM vs ZML Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that Ferroviario Maputo will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above FDM vs ZML playing 11, FDM vs ZML Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The FDM vs ZML live and FDM vs ZML game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Canva