GCN Vs BGS Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Spanish Liga ACB Live

Herbalife Gran Canaria will square off against San Pablo Burgos in the regular season fixture of Spanish Liga ACB this week. The game will be played on Monday, June 22. Here is the GCN vs BGS Dream11 prediction, GCN vs BGS Dream11 team news, GCN vs BGS Dream11 top picks, schedule and preview of the game.

GCN vs BGS Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Pavello Municipal Font de Lluis

Date: Monday, June 22

Time: 7 pm IST

GCN vs BGS Dream11 prediction and preview

Burgos occupy the 10th spot on the Spanish Liga ACB table having bagged 12 victories in 23 games, while also facing defeats on 11 occasions. Burgos defeated Real Madrid 87-83 in a thrilling clash on Saturday. Thad McFadden bagged a game-high 18 points for his side on the weekend. On the other hand, Gran Canaria are placed 11th on the Spanish Liga ACB table with 11 victories and 11 defeats. They defeated MoraBlanc Andorra 104-88 in the previous game, with Omar Cook bagging 21 points, the most across both teams.

GCN vs BGS Dream11 prediction: GCN vs BGS Dream11 team news (Full squads)

Herbalife Gran Canaria: Fabio Santana, Omar Cook, Manu Lecomte, Demonte Harper, Jovan Kljajic, Xavier Rabaseda, Oriol Pauli, Stan Okoye, Javier Beiran, John Shurna, Beqa Burjanadze, Khalifa Diop, Olek Balcerowski, Ioannis Bourousis, Matt Costello

San Pablo Burgos: Ferran Bassas, Bruno Fitipaldo, Marc Garcia, Thad McFadden, Miquel Salvo, Alex Barrera, Alberto Alonso, Vitor Benite, Pablo Aguilar, Jasiel Rivero, Dragan Apic, Augusto Lima, Javier Vega, Oliver Bieshaar

GCN vs BGS Dream11 prediction: GCN vs BGS Dream11 team

Point Guard: Omar Cook

Shooting Guard: Thad McFadden, Alex Barrera

Small Forward: Pablo Aguilar, Javier Beiran

Power Forward: Jasiel Rivero, John Shurna

Centre: Matt Costello

GCN vs BGS Dream11 prediction: GCN vs BGS Dream11 top picks

Herbalife Gran Canaria : Omar Cook, Matt Costello

: Omar Cook, Matt Costello San Pablo Burgos: Jasiel Rivero, Thad McFadden

GCN vs BGS Dream11 prediction

San Pablo Brugos are the favourites in this game.

Note: The GCN vs BGS Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The GCN vs BGS Dream11 team selection and GCN vs BGS Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Gran Canaria Instagram