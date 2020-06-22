GCN Vs BGS Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Spanish Liga ACB Live

Quick links:
Herbalife Gran Canaria will square off against San Pablo Burgos in the regular season fixture of Spanish Liga ACB this week. The game will be played on Monday, June 22. Here is the GCN vs BGS Dream11 prediction, GCN vs BGS Dream11 team news, GCN vs BGS Dream11 top picks, schedule and preview of the game.
Venue: Pavello Municipal Font de Lluis
Date: Monday, June 22
Time: 7 pm IST
Burgos occupy the 10th spot on the Spanish Liga ACB table having bagged 12 victories in 23 games, while also facing defeats on 11 occasions. Burgos defeated Real Madrid 87-83 in a thrilling clash on Saturday. Thad McFadden bagged a game-high 18 points for his side on the weekend. On the other hand, Gran Canaria are placed 11th on the Spanish Liga ACB table with 11 victories and 11 defeats. They defeated MoraBlanc Andorra 104-88 in the previous game, with Omar Cook bagging 21 points, the most across both teams.
Herbalife Gran Canaria: Fabio Santana, Omar Cook, Manu Lecomte, Demonte Harper, Jovan Kljajic, Xavier Rabaseda, Oriol Pauli, Stan Okoye, Javier Beiran, John Shurna, Beqa Burjanadze, Khalifa Diop, Olek Balcerowski, Ioannis Bourousis, Matt Costello
San Pablo Burgos: Ferran Bassas, Bruno Fitipaldo, Marc Garcia, Thad McFadden, Miquel Salvo, Alex Barrera, Alberto Alonso, Vitor Benite, Pablo Aguilar, Jasiel Rivero, Dragan Apic, Augusto Lima, Javier Vega, Oliver Bieshaar
Point Guard: Omar Cook
Shooting Guard: Thad McFadden, Alex Barrera
Small Forward: Pablo Aguilar, Javier Beiran
Power Forward: Jasiel Rivero, John Shurna
Centre: Matt Costello
San Pablo Brugos are the favourites in this game.
