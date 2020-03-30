The Debate
Georgetown's Mac McClung To Enter 2020 NBA Draft Maintaining His College Eligibility

Basketball News

Mac McClung NBA Draft: A day ago, McClung declared the draft news through his Instagram and Twitter account, stating that he will try for this year's NBA Draft.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
mac mcclung nba draft

Georgetown's Mac McClung is one of the top NBA 2020 Draft prospects. A day ago, McClung declared for the draft through his Instagram and Twitter account. He will now try for the 2020 NBA Draft while still maintaining his college eligibility. 

Also read | Vanderbilt guard Saben Lee declares for NBA draft

Mac McClung NBA Draft: McClung declares for his draft through Twitter or Instagram

2020 Draft prospects: Mac McClung NBA Draft

In his post, McClung thanked Georgetown for giving him a new home, calling it 'Georgetown faithful'. He added that he has decided to join the NBA 2020 Draft, but will maintain his college eligibility. He ended the post by thanking everyone for their support and saying 'Go Hoyas'.

According to the Mac McClung Georgetown stats on ESPN, he averaged 15.7 points per game in his sophomore season and 13.1 points per game in his freshman season for the Georgetown Hoyas. Though McClung suffered from injuries (eye and foot) throughout the season, he managed to make a name for himself as one of Georgetown's best players. Here are the Mac McClung college highlights.

Also read | Arkansas guard Mason Jones declares for NBA draft

 Mac McClung NBA Draft: Mac McClung college highlights (24 PTS vs St. Jones)

Mac McClung NBA Draft: Mac McClung college highlights (Freshman season highlights)

Mac McClung mock draft 

Mac McClung mock draft: McClung is maintaining his college eligibility

While talking to ESPN, McClung revealed that 'going through this NBA pre-draft process' is extremely challenging for him. As a lot of uncertainty lies around the draft, he can technically withdraw before June 15. McClung is currently looking forward to NBA teams getting back to him and is ready to give them 'an opportunity to get to know him' on a more personal level. However, he is aware that due to the coronavirus outbreak, the draft process could be different this year. 

Also read | Georgetown's Mac McClung to test NBA waters, could return

Mac McClung NBA Draft: Who are the 2020 Draft prospects?

Apart from McClung, Anthony Edwards, Killiam Hayes, Tyrese Haliburton, Isaac Okoro, Onyeka Okongwu and Obi Toppin are some of the NBA 2020 Draft prospects. Hayes, Haliburton, Edwards and Okoro are among many players who have already applied for the upcoming draft. While the NBA season is suspended indefinitely since March 11 due to the coronavirus outbreak, some reports claim that the draft can also be pushed forward. However, as no official announcement has been made, the draft is still scheduled for June 25. 

Also read | St John's wing LJ Figueroa declares for NBA draft

First Published:
COMMENT
