Giannis Antetokounmpo Focused On His Pepperoni Pizza, Smoothie & Chicken Wings On Off Day

Quick links:
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is not looking too far ahead of their clash against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. The Bucks have been in fine form of late, winning nine of their last 10 games to jump to third in the Eastern Conference NBA standings behind the 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets. Giannis himself has been in form, but the back-to-back reigning MVP isn't looking too far ahead of his off day.
Speaking to the media ahead of their trip to the Wells Fargo Center, Giannis Antetokounmpo has eyes on his off day tomorrow, before the game against Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia 76ers. The 26-year-old said, "I’m looking forward to taking my day off tomorrow, enjoy my pepperoni pizza, my smoothie, my chicken wings. When the time comes, we’re gonna have a game plan, coach is gonna give us the game plan and I know my team is gonna be ready. I’m gonna try to be ready, too". Focusing on the present moment has helped Giannis Antetokounmpo elevate his game which has helped him win back to back MVP awards.
"I’m looking forward to taking my day off tomorrow, enjoying my pepperoni pizza, my smoothie, my chicken wings.” ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/YQTDjJntbzMarch 16, 2021
Since returning from the All-Star break, where he was named the MVP, the "Greek Freak" has registered three consecutive triple-doubles and the Bucks are making a late push to catch up with the 76ers and the Nets. Speaking on his living in the present approach, Giannis said, "When I'm gonna be taking my nap, going through my routine, going through film, taking my 20-minute walk every day, I'm gonna be in that moment. I've done a better job this year just enjoying this moment and not letting my mind explore as much and start thinking about playoffs, outcome, championship, no championship because, at the end of the day, this is a stressful job that we're doing. You're gonna stress yourself out".
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s last 10 games:— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) March 16, 2021
31 PTS - 15 REB - 10 AST
33 PTS - 11 REB - 11 AST
24 PTS - 10 REB - 10 AST
35 PTS - 7 REB - 3 AST
26 PTS - 11 REB - 8 AST
27 PTS - 8 REB - 3 AST
36 PTS - 14 REB - 5 AST
38 PTS - 10 REB - 4 AST
37 PTS - 8 REB - 8 AST
38 PTS - 18 REB - 4 AST pic.twitter.com/QWdGvaMPeh
And while a win over Philadelphia will continue their good run of form and reduce the deficit to the top of the Eastern Conference NBA standings, Giannis emphasised that the team is more focused on the process than the result. The 26-year-old said that while the game is going to be a tough one but hopefully they can make some shots and no matter the outcome just leave Philly better. Giannis added that playing good basketball was more important than winning and they will look to end the trip on a good note.