Giannis Antetokounmpo Responds To Bucks Fans' 'Happy Birthday' Chants In Style

Basketball News

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who turned 25 on December 6, appeared to be in an ecstatic mood as he heard birthday chants during the Bucks' win over LA Clippers.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo might only be 25 but he is certainly in the running to be named as MVP for the second year in a row, having impressed with the Milwaukee Bucks this season. The 'Greek Freak' helped the Bucks overcome LA Clippers by a 119-91 scoreline at the Finserv Forum on Friday, December 6. Coincidentally, the game was on the same day as Giannis' birthday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo stars against the LA Clippers

Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts to birthday chants as Bucks beat the Clippers

The youngster was seen to be in a good mood during the game when fans started chanting the name of their MVP star as he got some downtime on the bench with the Clippers trailing by a good margin. Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is currently No.1 in the latest MVP Ladder, with averages of 30.8 points, 13. 1 rebounds and 5.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest, produced a double-double of 27 points and 11 rebounds in just 26 minutes on the court on Friday. In doing so, Giannis made sure that the Bucks registered their 14th consecutive win of the season.

Milwaukee Bucks' star Giannis Antetokounmpo stats after turning 25

Published:
