Warriors Trade Rumours: Draymond Green On The Way To Heat Or Trail Blazers?

Draymond Green has been one of the most sought after players in the NBA having made his debut in the national league with the Golden State Warriors in 2012. The 29-year old has gone on to achieve some major honours with the Dubs. Draymond Green is a three-time All-Star, three-time NBA Champion and a five-time All-Defensive Player. However, recent reports have indicated that Dray Green, who was the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year, could be on his way out of the Golden State Warriors squad.

Draymond Green tears up at Michigan State University ceremony

Draymond Green on his way to Portland Trail Blazers or Miami Heat?

Olympic Gold medal winner - Draymond Green - was recently in news after Michigan State University decided to retire his jersey due to his achievements in the NBA. The latest set of Golden State Warriors trade rumours indicate that the Dubs could be tempted to trade Draymond Green in the upcoming trade window. Green has been with GSW since 2012 and it would be hard for Dubs fans to imagine their beloved player plying his trade for a rival NBA franchise. If reports are to be believed, Draymond Green could be on his way to Portland Trail Blazers alongside Damian Lillard and McCollard. Reports also state that Green could be traded to Miami Heat where he could play alongside Jimmy Butler.

The Dubs send their best wishes to Draymond Green ahead of MSU jersey retirement

