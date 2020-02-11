The Debate
Damian Lillard’s Postgame Interview Hilariously Video-bombed By Hassan Whiteside

Basketball News

Damian Lillard put in an impressive display as the Trail Blazers beat Miami Heat on Sunday. See how Hasan Whiteside disrupted Damian's post-match interview.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Damian Lillard

The last couple of weeks have been great for Portland Trai Blazers and Damian Lillard in particular. The 29-year old NBA star was at it again on Sunday night as he put in a memorable display to down Miami Heat. The Trail Blazers registered a 115-109 win against Heat with Andre Iguodala in the squad.

Damian Lillard has been on fire since the start of the new decade

Hasan Whiteside hilariously interrupts Damian Lillard's post-game interview

After the Trail Blazers' win over Heat, Damian Lillard was being interviewed by a reporter. Trail Blazers teammate - Hasan Whiteside - interjected during the interview and hilariously shouted, “Shooter! Shooter!” He was pointing at his teammate.

Damian Lillard has undoubtedly been Trail Blazers' star performer over the course of the ongoing 2019-20 NBA season. Damian Lillard registered 33 points and eight assists in the win over Miami Heat. Prior to Sunday night’s match, he was already averaging 41 points over the past 10 games.

Damian Lillard hits out at NBA refs after the match against Utah Jazz

Published:
