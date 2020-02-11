Damian Lillard’s Postgame Interview Hilariously Video-bombed By Hassan Whiteside

The last couple of weeks have been great for Portland Trai Blazers and Damian Lillard in particular. The 29-year old NBA star was at it again on Sunday night as he put in a memorable display to down Miami Heat. The Trail Blazers registered a 115-109 win against Heat with Andre Iguodala in the squad.

Damian Lillard has been on fire since the start of the new decade

Tonight was Damian Lillard's 13th 30-point game since the turn of the new year, most in the league over that span.



Most 30-Pt Games Since Jan. 1



Damian Lillard 13

Devin Booker 12

Russell Westbrook 11

Giannis Antetokounmpo 11 pic.twitter.com/VPHZijXlat — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 10, 2020

Hasan Whiteside hilariously interrupts Damian Lillard's post-game interview

Dame's been on a tear and Whiteside wants everyone to know 😎 pic.twitter.com/llwAcFwwdx — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 10, 2020

After the Trail Blazers' win over Heat, Damian Lillard was being interviewed by a reporter. Trail Blazers teammate - Hasan Whiteside - interjected during the interview and hilariously shouted, “Shooter! Shooter!” He was pointing at his teammate.

Damian Lillard has undoubtedly been Trail Blazers' star performer over the course of the ongoing 2019-20 NBA season. Damian Lillard registered 33 points and eight assists in the win over Miami Heat. Prior to Sunday night’s match, he was already averaging 41 points over the past 10 games.

Damian Lillard hits out at NBA refs after the match against Utah Jazz

“It cost us the f---ing game, man. ... We in a playoff race, and they cost us the game. ”



Damian Lillard didn't hold back after refs missed a goaltend in the final seconds of Blazers/Jazz pic.twitter.com/b3hHwepGBA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 8, 2020

