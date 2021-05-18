Last Updated:

Hawks Vs Knicks Tickets: Playoffs Tickets At MSG Rock Fans, Cheapest Ticket Around $1000

Atlanta Hawks vs Knicks tickets: According to recent reports, the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks ticket prices have reached around $1000.

hawks vs knicks tickets

The New York Knicks will be playing their first playoff game since 2013. If that was not enough, the team will be hosting the game at the Madison Square Garden in front of loyal fans. The Atlanta Hawks, who will be facing the Knicks, are playing their first playoff game since 2017.  

Hawks vs Knicks tickets for NBA playoffs 2021 shock fans

That being said, fans are trying their best to get their hands on the tickets. However, the prices are soaring, and the cheapest Madison Square Garden tickets are worth almost $1000. As per reports, the exact price for the cheapest ticket is around $968. Fans seemed a little shocked in the comments, many of them cancelling plans of going to watch the playoffs at such an expensive ticket price. 

Fans react to New York Knicks tickets prices

Madison Square Garden tickets: How to buy NBA playoffs tickets?

As per reports, standard tickets have been sold out for a long time. To get a ticket for the Knicks series opener, one will have to buy tickets as per the secondary-market price. Reports add that the lowest price on SeatGeek is $1001, without any additional fees that are added later on. 

The maximum price is apparently $13,200. The prices are reportedly a result of the Knicks' unexpected success this season. The team surprised most people in the NBA community, dominating in the second half of the regular season. Tom Thibodeau, whose addition as the head coach was questioned, worked well for the roster. The team amped up their defence, bringing home the much-needed wins. Julius Randle, averaging 24.1 points per game, is in line for the NBA's Most Improved Players honour.  

While the Hawks-Knicks series is confirmed, the NBA is yet to update the playoffs schedule. However, the play-in tournament will begin on Tuesday, May 18 (Wednesday, May 19 IST). 

