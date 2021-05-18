Hawks Vs Knicks Tickets: Playoffs Tickets At MSG Rock Fans, Cheapest Ticket Around $1000

The New York Knicks will be playing their first playoff game since 2013. If that was not enough, the team will be hosting the game at the Madison Square Garden in front of loyal fans. The Atlanta Hawks, who will be facing the Knicks, are playing their first playoff game since 2017.

Hawks vs Knicks tickets for NBA playoffs 2021 shock fans

The cheapest ticket for Game 1 between the Knicks and Hawks at MSG would run you over $968 😳



That being said, fans are trying their best to get their hands on the tickets. However, the prices are soaring, and the cheapest Madison Square Garden tickets are worth almost $1000. As per reports, the exact price for the cheapest ticket is around $968. Fans seemed a little shocked in the comments, many of them cancelling plans of going to watch the playoffs at such an expensive ticket price.

Fans react to New York Knicks tickets prices

Wow. I wanted to go but not now. — Colin (@TheColinTweeter) May 18, 2021

guess i’m not going to a game lmao — 4 SEED KNICKS (x - NYK 41-31) (@TheRealTacko) May 17, 2021

That’s pocket change for me — 𝙘𝙧𝙖𝙘𝙠𝙝𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙗𝙚𝙫 (@washedbev) May 17, 2021

This is secondary market numbers, tickers haven’t dropped yet. — Parteek. (@pnutty4) May 17, 2021

Madison Square Garden tickets: How to buy NBA playoffs tickets?

As per reports, standard tickets have been sold out for a long time. To get a ticket for the Knicks series opener, one will have to buy tickets as per the secondary-market price. Reports add that the lowest price on SeatGeek is $1001, without any additional fees that are added later on.

The maximum price is apparently $13,200. The prices are reportedly a result of the Knicks' unexpected success this season. The team surprised most people in the NBA community, dominating in the second half of the regular season. Tom Thibodeau, whose addition as the head coach was questioned, worked well for the roster. The team amped up their defence, bringing home the much-needed wins. Julius Randle, averaging 24.1 points per game, is in line for the NBA's Most Improved Players honour.

WE HERE.



The New York Knicks are headed to the Playoffs. #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/kpp3Pu3RJr — x - NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) May 13, 2021

While the Hawks-Knicks series is confirmed, the NBA is yet to update the playoffs schedule. However, the play-in tournament will begin on Tuesday, May 18 (Wednesday, May 19 IST).

