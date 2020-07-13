Houston Rockets Star Russell Westbrook Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19

Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook has confirmed that he has been tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, he was suspected to be infected with COVID-19 after not travelling to Orlando with his team.

'I tested positive': Russell Westbrook

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Basketball star wrote that he has tested positive for COVID-19 prior to his team's departure to Orlando. Giving updates about his health, Westbrook mentioned that he is currently feeling well, is quarantined, and, looking forward to rejoining his team-mates when he is cleared. The Houston player then thanked one and all for the good wishes and continued support. He then urged everyone to be safe and take this virus seriously and concluded by asking everyone to wear masks.

Westbrook, who had been posting workout videos throughout quarantine, did not post anything since late June. However, he posted a photo of himself in a black cloth mask around the same time Rockets arrived in Orlando. A few days after Westbrook's last post on June 21, Adrian Wojnarowski had reported one playoff team had four COVID-19 positive players on June 23.

Last weekend, Rockets forward Thabo Sefolosha stated that some of his teammates had contracted the virus in June. Sefolosha is among a few NBA players who have opted out of the NBA restart in Orlando.

Where do the Houston Rockets stand at the moment?

The Houston Rockets were ranked sixth on the Western Conference with a 40-24 win-loss record before the season was suspended in March after Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 on March 11. James Harden was averaging a league-leading 34.4 points, 6.4 assists and 7.4 rebounds per game, while Westbrook was scoring 27.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game. The Rockets will kick off their eight seeding games before the traditional NBA postseason series by playing the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, July 31