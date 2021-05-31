How Does Home Court Advantage Work In NBA? Away Vs Home Explained

After less than a year, the NBA playoffs have returned with a somewhat normal atmosphere amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. As vaccination numbers rise in the USA, more fans are being allowed to attend games. As teams like the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers remain favourites, here is a look at the rules for the NBA playoffs.

NBA away vs home: How does home court advantage work in NBA?

Usually, in a playoff series, home advantage is the benefit the home team has over the one visiting. In the NBA, the team with the higher seed gets to have the home-court advantage and plays the first two games of the traditional playoff series at home. The following two games will be one at home and then away. If another game is needed, it is played at home. This, in the end, depends on how many games a team has won.

For example, if Team A has the advantage they will have two games at home, two away, one at home, one away and one at home again. The first four games are scheduled for every series, the remaining three only if needed. For the Finals, the record of each team is compared. If the record is the same, then the regular-season wins are looked at. If even that is a tie, the points scored are considered.

NBA Playoffs format

The NBA's traditional playoff format has remained the same for years. Eight teams from each conference make it to the playoffs. The bracket for this season's Round 1 is as follows:

Western Conference

No. 1 Utah Jazz vs No. 8 Memphis Grizzlies

No. 2 Phoenix Suns vs No 7 Los Angeles Lakers

No. 3 Denver Nuggets vs No. 6 Portland Trail Blazers

No. 4 Los Angeles Clippers vs No. 5 Dallas Mavericks

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Philadelphia 76ers vs No. 8 Washington Wizards

No. 2 Brooklyn Nets vs No.7 Boston Celtics

No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks vs No. 6 Miami Heat

No. 4 New York Knicks vs No. 5 Atlanta Hawks

All teams play a best of seven series, and any team with four wins moves to the next round. As mentioned above, whichever team with a better seed will have a home-court advantage. Overall, the NBA has three rounds – Round 1, Round 2 (semifinals) and Round 3 (conference finals). Whoever wins from each conference will play the NBA Finals. As of now, the Milwaukee Bucks have beaten the Miami Heat in a 4-0 blowout loss to reach Round 2, where they will face either the Brooklyn Nets or Boston Celtics.

NBA Conference Finals rules and NBA Finals format

The NBA conference finals and finals all have the same best of series. Whichever team wins the conference finals, will move to play the NBA Finals. Whoever has the first four wins will be crowned the NBA 2021 champion. This season, the Nets, 76ers and Lakers have remained favourites to win the season.

(Image credits: AP)