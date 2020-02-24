Dwyane Wade Kids: How Dwayne Wade And Gabrielle Union Are The Perfect Parents

Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union are parents to four children - 18-year old Zaire, 12-year-old Zaya, 6-year-old Xavier and 2-year-old Kaavia. Dwyane Wade's first two kids - Zaire and Zaya - are with his high school girlfriend Siohvaughn Funches whom he married in 2002. Dwayne Wade had a child with Aja Metoyer in 2013 while he was on a sabbatical with Gabrielle Union. The duo married in 2014 and welcomed their first child together - daughter Kaavia James - in 2018. Dwayne Wade also takes care of his 18-year-old nephew, Dahveon.

Dwyane Wade kids: Former Heat player talks about Zaya

"I have been a person in the locker room who has been part of the conversation that has said the wrong phrases and wrong words...As I got older and watched my daughter grow, I had to go look at myself in the mirror and say: Who are you?"pic.twitter.com/Ev0hGXJJOT — Zach Stafford (@ZachStafford) February 18, 2020

Dwayne Wade kids: Iconic Miami Heat star's relationship with his children

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade recently released his documentary D. Wade: Life Unexpected. He spoke about a range of issues in the tell-all documentary. One of the major topics of concern was Dwayne Wade's relationship with his children. His oldest son, Zaire, plays high school basketball along with LeBron James' son Bronny James.

Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union had a two-year-old daughter Kaavia James via surrogacy. The couple recently opened up on raising a transgender child. Zaya was born as a male originally named - Zion. However, he identifies as a girl. However, his close bond with 12-year old Zaya is what has left people in awe of the Miami Heat legend. Zaya recently came out as a transgender, sharing with the world her desire to transition from male to female.

Dwayne Wade kids: Cardi B supports Zaya's decision