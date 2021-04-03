How Much Was Kevin Durant Fined By NBA? Durant Homophobic Slur Controversy Raises Its Head

This month, Michael Rapaport shared his conversation with Kevin Durant with fans on Twitter. Durant used inappropriate language throughout the conversation, which upset the actor. While Durant apologized later, the league has fined the Brooklyn Nets star for the language he used. So the question arises - 'How much was Kevin Durant fined by NBA?'

How much was Kevin Durant fined by NBA?

As per 'How much was Kevin Durant fined by NBA?" reports, Durant was fined $50,000 for his use of "offensive and derogatory language on social media". The Kevin Durant homophobic slur fine was announced in the NBA's statement released on Friday. The two-time NBA champion accepted that the Kevin Durant homophobic slur was unacceptable.

What was the Kevin Durant homophobic slur controversy?

While speaking to the media on Thursday, Durant apologized properly, not wanting people to see the language he used. "I'm sorry that people have seen the language I used. That's not what I want people to see or hear from me," he said. When addressing the situation on Twitter, Durant had claimed that he and Rapaport had said worse things, but this seems to have upset him.

I receive threats and disgusting messages DAILY, but never in my wildest dreams did I think @KDTrey5 would be among them. The ðŸ himself is now threatening me, bringing up my wife and wants to fight. This is supposed to be America’s sweetheart right? #ImDaRealMVP pic.twitter.com/l1VQfGMMRF — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) March 30, 2021

Kevin Durant injury update: When will Kevin Durant return?

Durant has not played since February 13. He suffered from a hamstring strain, sidelining him from before the second-half of the 2020-21 season. However, as the Nets gain top-seed in the East, Durant might be edging closer to his return (per Shams Charania of The Stadium and The Athletic). There is no other official update from the Nets, though the Kevin Durant return is expected to take another week. The Kevin Durant injury update is not so good at the moment.

How much was Kevin Durant fined by NBA? Kevin Durant net worth

As per Forbes, the Kevin Durant net worth currently stands at $170 million, which makes Durant one of the richest NBA players of all time. As per reports, a major part of Durant's income goes into investments. Durant has reportedly invested in over 30 businesses in the US as of 2019. Coinbase, Rubrik, LimeBike, Postmates, The Player’s Tribune and investment app Acorns are some of the businesses Durant has purchased stock in.

Disclaimer: The above Kevin Durant net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.

(Image credits: AP)