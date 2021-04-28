How To Become An NBA Waterboy? NBA Waterboy Salary Leaves Fans Shocked On Social Media

Professional sports leagues fans enjoy are always more than what meets the eye. While the players remain the main point of focus, the league consists of countless other jobs, including front office workers to officials and waterboys on the court. The players, per reports, are paid $7.7 million on average. However, the NBA waterboy salary was recently revealed in a report, leaving fans in awe of the huge sum paid to one per year. So fans have queried - 'How to become an NBA waterboy?' and what NBA waterboy jobs are available across the United States.

How to become an NBA waterboy? NBA waterboy job description

As per some reports, those interested in becoming an NBA waterboy or towel boy only have to follow a few steps to join the team. In most cases, one might be required to fill out an application. One could start by contacting the nearby NBA team/club and inquiring about some openings on the job.

Looking at how the teams need to be moving around while on the road, every team might be looking to hire new people often. While every organization might have a different procedure to hire someone, some similarities like giving the team personal information might remain the same. Reports have also suggested trying to look for someone with connections in the NBA.

NBA waterboy salary: How much does NBA pay waterboys?

According to howchimp.com, the answer to the 'How much does NBA pay waterboys?' is $58,000 per year. As per the report, the number is based on a statistic from the Boston Celtics. The individual salary, however, might differ as per one's skill set. The waterboys are reportedly also allowed to be a part of the team's training staff, and often help players by assisting during exercises, training and other game prep along with rehab.

Reports add that waterboys newly hired get paid around $100 per game.

While $58,000 is a base figure, those with experience in nutrition can be paid as high as $100,000 annually by a team. As per the NBA waterboy job description, it has many dynamic demand as the person interested needs to be in their best health. Many people online spoke about becoming a waterboy in the NBA after the sum was revealed, mentioning perks like watching games for free while getting a chance to interact with NBA players.

Additionally, an NBA is expected to provided perks like health insurance. However, the job is usually seen as tiring, with one needing to me on their feet all the time.

Fans react to NBA waterboy jobs

I really did research on how to become a nba waterboy ðŸŒš — elgin eugene smith the third (@alitrenise) April 23, 2021

I’m not even trying to be funny, you know how awesome it would be to be an NBA water boy. You get to meet all these players and I assume you travel a lot. Plus when you’re done with that career I’m sure you’d have connections and be able to get another job tied to the NBA somehow — Tory Winsor (@YTCasualTryHard) April 25, 2021

I ready to be a water boy for the nba — ð’žð’¶$ð’½ð’¸ð‘œð“Œ (@nolimitcam) April 27, 2021

how to come to work as a nba waterboy..... — rebilo_bilo (@rebilo_pasya) April 27, 2021

If you didn’t know, the NBA water boy salary is 60k — Joe (@Joey2Puttz) April 24, 2021

