How To Buy Nike LeBron 19 Space Jam Shoes? All You Need To Know About New Space Jam

Although the Los Angeles Lakers have been eliminated from the 2020-21 NBA playoffs, LeBron James still has a massive summer ahead when his new movie Space Jam 2 will release in theatres. The four-time NBA champion will also debut his new Nike basketball sneakers in the film. On Tuesday, James took to social media to promote his movie as well as the new shoes that he will be wearing in the new Space Jam movie.

New Space Jam release date: When is LeBron James' new movie releasing?

LeBron James’ new movie Space Jam: A New Legacy is releasing in theatres on July 16, 2021, and with it, his new shoe: the Nike LeBron 19. As James partners with Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes, he’ll suit up with a new set of shoes on the basketball court. The Lakers star flaunted the new shoes that he will be wearing in the film. In the USA, the film will be available on HBO Max for 31 days from the theatrical release.

The LeBron 19 Space Jame footwear boasts a double-chambered Air Max unit in the heel and a newly shaped Zoom Air forefoot unit for a reliable underfoot ride for James. According to Nike Basketball footwear designer Jason Petrie, the new platform was inspired by the futuristic magic behind the movie.

The LeBron 19 Space Jam shoes also embrace a unique, futuristic design not typically seen before in a basketball shoe, with inspiration stemming from themes from the movie, according to a release. Jason Petrie, senior designer of footwear at Nike, described what the shoe exemplifies. “Brand-new technology, a new expression that’s out there to really perform for LeBron on- and off-court but also show you an expression that you’ve never seen before from Nike and from LeBron,” Petrie said.

Inspired by the futuristic magic of Space Jam, the LeBron 19 introduces an otherworldly, space-age look.



The Space Jam: A New Legacy collection from Nike and Converse releases beginning in July on https://t.co/QytNJeB2G4, SNKRS and at select retailers. pic.twitter.com/KQIoA5PECY — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) June 8, 2021

How to buy Nike LeBron 19 Space Jam shoes? LeBron 19 shoes release date

Fans can expect the Nike LeBron 19 Space Jame shoes to release in July 2021 at select retailers and Nike.com. The footwear also introduces a new generation of fans to the world of Looney Tunes, featuring colourways and graphic treatments that highlight different characters.

LeBron 19 Space Jam price: How much will the new Nike Space Jam shoes cost?

The retail price tag for the Nike LeBron 19 Space Jam shoes are set at $200. There will be toddler and adult sizes available upon release.

Image Credits - LeBron James Instagram