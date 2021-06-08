How to watch Clippers vs Jazz live? Clippers vs Jazz prediction, h2h record and more

The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference Semifinals. The game will be played at Vivint Arena, Utah and is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, June 8 at 10:00 PM [Wednesday, June 9 at 7:30 AM IST]. Here are the Clippers vs Jazz prediction, h2h record and Clippers vs Jazz live broadcast details

Clippers vs Jazz Game 1

On to Round 2. pic.twitter.com/71JdzI4ig8 — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) June 7, 2021

After playing out a tough seven-game series against the Mavericks, the Clippers move on to their next challenge in Utah in less than 48 hours. After being 2-0 down, the team fought against the Mavs and pulled off a 4-3 win. Kawhi proved to be the big difference in the series as he averaged 32 points in Round 1 and looked phenomenal offensively. Utah had a brilliant season and are the best 3-point shooting team in the league. The Clippers cannot afford to give away easy buckets and let the Jazz score a lot of threes if they want to go ahead in the Playoffs.

Rising to the occasion. pic.twitter.com/TLMc9VFhxp — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) June 7, 2021

After finishing number 1 seed in the stacked Western Conference, Utah continued their dominance into the postseason as they beat the Memphis Grizzlies 4-1 in the 1st round. The team played to their strengths and kept stacking 3 pointers at a good shooting efficiency. Donovan Mitchell continued his brilliant playoff performance this year too, he averaged 28.5 points in the 4 games played and shot at 40% from 3 point range. The Jazz will be relying on Rudy Gobert to stop Kawhi and Paul George's offensive firepower. The Frenchmen averaged 3.2 blocks per game in the first round and will be key to stop the Clippers from scoring.

Clippers vs Jazz h2h record

The two franchises met three times in the regular season. Jazz won 2 games out of 3 and they will be hoping to do the same in the Conference Semis. The Jazz also hold the superior win record overall in this matchup as they have managed to win 109 games against Utah compared to the 81 wins the Clippers have over them.

January 1, 2021: Utah Jazz 106 vs Los Angeles Clippers 100

February 17, 2021: Utah Jazz 114 vs Los Angeles Clippers 96

February 19, 2021: Utah Jazz 112 vs Los Angeles Clippers 116

Clippers vs Jazz prediction

There is a high chance the Clippers might face fatigue after their Game 7 and just 36 hours after that they will play a well-rested Utah team. We predict Utah Jazz to emerge victorious in Game 1 against the Clippers.

Clippers vs Jazz live broadcast: How to watch Clippers vs Jazz live

ESPN and TNT will broadcast the game in the USA. The stream is also available on Sling TV, Fubo TV. Canadian fans can watch the game on TSN, this game is likely to air on TSN 4. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League pass which is available on NBA.com and the official NBA app

Picture Credits: LA Clippers/Twitter, AP