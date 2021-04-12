How To Watch Ready Or Not: The 96 NBA Draft? NBA TV Documentary Live Stream, Channel

The highly-anticipated 'Ready or Not: The 96 NBA Draft' documentary aired on Sunday, April 11 at 8 PM ET (Monday, April 12 at 5:30 AM IST). The two-part special series celebrated one of the deepest and most impactful Draft classes in NBA history. Here's a look at how to watch Ready or Not: The 96 NBA Draft and the Ready or Not: The 96 NBA draft live stream details for the programme.

Ready or Not: The 96 NBA Draft live stream: Preview and what to expect

The 1996 NBA Draft was stacked with rising stars featuring the likes of Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson, Steve Nash, and Ray Allen to future NBA All-Stars like Stephon Marbury, Antoine Walker, Shareef Abdur-Rahim, and Jermaine O’Neal. For many basketball fans around the globe, the 1996 NBA Draft simply changed the shape of the NBA. The show on Sunday, which aired back-to-back hour-long episodes, documented the behind-the-scenes stories and celebrated careers for a collection of players that would go on to usher in a new era of basketball while amassing an astounding 61 NBA All-Star appearances.

NBA TV Ready or Not also shows pre-draft footage and interviews with more than 30 former NBA players (including Iverson, Nash, and Allen), highlights Iverson’s highly-anticipated arrival, a new generation of multi-talented rookies, and the slew of memorable draft day trades. The documentary premiered on NBA TV's Basketball Stories franchise, which was launched a year ago. The Basketball Stories retrospective has also previously aired, Decade to Remember, the 1988 All-Star Dunk Contest, Rip City Revival, and most recently, Reign Man & The Glove.

How to watch Ready or Not: The 96 NBA Draft? Ready or Not: The 96 NBA Draft live stream details

In the USA, the two-part documentary will be aired on NBA TV. The Ready or Not: The NBA TV documentary live stream will be available on the NBA TV website. NBA TV is currently obtainable for $6.99/month or $29.99/season. However, the NBA does gives a seven-day free trial for eligible subscribers for the NBA TV documentary live stream

While the documentary could eventually find its way to Netflix or Hulu, it won’t be there anytime soon. Since NBA TV is operated by Turner Sports, the more likely scenario is HBO Max being the Ready or Not: The 96 NBA draft channel. There will be no broadcast or telecast of Ready or Not: The 96 NBA Draft in India.

