D'Angelo Russell Claims That He Would Love To Remain With Golden State Warriors

Basketball News

Golden State Warriors star D'Angelo Russell revealed that he would like to see out the entire four years of his contract at the Bay amidst trade rumours.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
D'Angelo Russell

It's been an NBA season to forget for the Golden State Warriors. They have seen a host of first-team regulars pick up long-term injuries at the start of the league itself. One of those players was former Brooklyn Nets star D'Angelo Russell who was traded in before the start of the 2019-20 season. Despite his injury niggles, D'Angelo Russell is adamant that he would like to stay and complete his four-year contract with the Warriors.

The GSW injury list makes for an interesting starting line-up

D'Angelo Russell reveals he would like to remain with the Warriors for a long time

2019 NBA All-Star D’Angelo Russell is averaging a career-high 23.2 points per game. However, injuries have marred his time with the Warriors. But the former Brooklyn Nets star is adamant that it is his will to stay in the Bay for the entire tenure of his contract. In an interview with The Mercury News’ Wes Goldberg, he said, “I would love for this to be home. I have a four-year contract. I would love to be here even three years. That would set my record.” 

D’Angelo is continuing to put up All-Star numbers and has also become a mentor to several young players in the squad. He has also settled in well with the Golden State’s championship core. 

D'Angelo Russell makes the shortlist for the NBA All-Stars game

