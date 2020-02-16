The Debate
Shreyas Iyer Meets Toronto Raptors Super Fan Nav Bhatia Ahead Of NBA All-Star 2020 Game

Basketball News

India cricketer Shreyas Iyer is currently in Chicago to attend the NBA All-Star 2020 game. He met with Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia on Friday night.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer had a good outing with the Indian national team in the recently concluded ODI and T20I series against New Zealand away from home. The Mumbai-born batsman scored his maiden ODI century for India against the Kiwis. Shreyas Iyer is a big-time NBA fan and has flown down to Chicago to attend the NBA All-Star 2020 game which will be played on Sunday.

Shreyas Iyer scores first ODI century for India

Shreyas Iyer meets Toronto Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia ahead of NBA All-Star 2020 game

In a recent interview with IANS reporters, Shreyas Iyer said, “I’m thrilled to have this wonderful opportunity to witness the NBA All-Star action live from courtside. It’s a dream to watch basketball greats and living legends like LeBron James and Dwight Howard up close in action, and the fan in me just wants to scream as I await being there. I look forward to experiencing the culture and fan craze that I have seen on TV till now while growing up.”

The Delhi Daredevils skipper also met with life-long Toronto Raptors fan Nav Bhatia.

Shreyas Iyer to make an appearance at the NBA All-Star 2020 game

Published:
COMMENT
