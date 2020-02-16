Shreyas Iyer Meets Toronto Raptors Super Fan Nav Bhatia Ahead Of NBA All-Star 2020 Game

Shreyas Iyer had a good outing with the Indian national team in the recently concluded ODI and T20I series against New Zealand away from home. The Mumbai-born batsman scored his maiden ODI century for India against the Kiwis. Shreyas Iyer is a big-time NBA fan and has flown down to Chicago to attend the NBA All-Star 2020 game which will be played on Sunday.

Shreyas Iyer scores first ODI century for India

Not the way we wanted the match to go, but scoring a century for my country was a special moment. One that I've been dreaming about since I first held a bat. Thank you to the management for the opportunity and their continued faith in me. Onwards and upwards now 🇮🇳 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/8tAiK8n6B4 — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) February 6, 2020

Shreyas Iyer meets Toronto Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia ahead of NBA All-Star 2020 game

Great fun to meet you guys 🏀⭐️ #NBAAllStarWeekend pic.twitter.com/zfPhaFi5oo — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) February 15, 2020

In a recent interview with IANS reporters, Shreyas Iyer said, “I’m thrilled to have this wonderful opportunity to witness the NBA All-Star action live from courtside. It’s a dream to watch basketball greats and living legends like LeBron James and Dwight Howard up close in action, and the fan in me just wants to scream as I await being there. I look forward to experiencing the culture and fan craze that I have seen on TV till now while growing up.”

The Delhi Daredevils skipper also met with life-long Toronto Raptors fan Nav Bhatia.

Shreyas Iyer to make an appearance at the NBA All-Star 2020 game

Tonight was a Slam Dunk at the #NBAAllStar weekend 🏀💥 pic.twitter.com/PGGLUo9g1N — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) February 15, 2020

