Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight Against Bucks? Lakers Star's Knee Injury Update

Basketball News

Is Anthony Davis playing tonight? The Los Angeles Lakers Power Forward is in line to feature against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Staples Center.

Anthony Davis

It's the battle of the heavyweights as Eastern conference leaders Milwaukee Bucks will take on Western Conference leaders Los Angeles Lakers. The game will be held at the Staples Center. The potential of an NBA finals preview is on the cards when these two heavyweights step on the hardwood. However, the 'is Anthony Davis playing tonight?' question has been running on the minds of the Lakers fans. 

Is Anthony Davis playing tonight? Lakers vs Bucks Preview

The travelling Bucks bounced back from a recent loss against Miami Heat by dismantling the Indiana Pacers at their home turf. Meanwhile, the Lakers are coming off back-to-back wins against the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Orleans Pelicans in a space of two days. 

Anthony Davis injury: Is Anthony Davis playing tonight? If not, when is Anthony Davis coming back? 

Anthony Davis' injury against the Philadephia 76ers does not seem serious and an Anthony Davis return against the Bucks is possible. 

Is Anthony Davis playing tonight? Anthony Davis return from injury

Anthony Davis also suffered an injury on his right knee late in February. However, he returned to action for the Lakers in their last game.

Is Anthony Davis playing tonight? If not, when is Anthony Davis coming back?

The answer to 'is Anthony Davis playing tonight' is out in the open after the 26-year-old made a return against the Philadephia 76ers. The Anthony Davis return was made against the Philadelphia 76ers and the PF is set to feature against the Bucks as well. The game will take place on March 7 (9 AM IST).

