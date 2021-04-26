Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight Vs Magic? LA Lakers Team News

After weeks of wait, the Los Angeles Lakers seem one step closer to having both LeBron James and Anthony Davis back on the court. The Lakers have been playing without their star duo, an unexpected damper on their campaign while aiming for a two-peat. However, Davis has been back for two games and might soon start playing more minutes.

Anthony Davis injury update: Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs Magic?

Davis, who was out since before the All-Star break, might not be playing vs the Orlando Magic. The Lakers will be visiting the Magic on Monday, 7:00 PM EST (Tuesday, 4:30 AM IST). Apart from Davis, the Lakers will be missing James and Jared Dudley. Marc Gasol and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are on a day-to-day basis. Davis is also on day-to-day basis now.

Anthony Davis return: When is Anthony Davis coming back?

While the Lakers are still ranked among the top five in the Western Conference, the team has slipped from the second position to the fifth one without Davis and James. Now, with both players recovering, the Lakers might be at full strength soon. Davis returned with a 15-minute restriction, and will now play more minutes.

“He responded well, there is no soreness,” head coach Frank Vogel said.

However, James' status remains unknown. James has been out for weeks, having suffered a high ankle sprain while playing against the Atlanta Hawks. Now, with Davis back, James might return soon. Per reports, Davis' minutes will increase as James will look to return.

Davis scored 4 points in his first game back, and 17 in his second.

Lakers Defensive Rating this season



With Anthony Davis: 1st (106.4)

Without Anthony Davis: 2nd (106.9)

Without LeBron & AD: 4th (107.9) pic.twitter.com/NB0xBG35BK — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) April 18, 2021

That being said, the Lakers only have 12 games remaining before the postseason. If James returns within a few days, he will have enough time on the court leading to the playoffs. On the other hand, Davis has returned to the game when the Lakers are placed fifth. When he was injured, the team was second and could have aimed for first place in the West.

“We know at the end of the day when everyone is healthy we’re a tough team to beat. And no matter where we fall in the playoffs, we’re going to come out and I think we’ll be a challenge for anybody. That’s how I look at it big picture,” Davis said. “We still want to make sure that we control our own destiny and be able to make the playoffs 1-6, and not fall to that 7-10 range".

He also admitted it was difficult sitting out the second half against the Mavericks, who managed to win both games. The Lakers are currently on a three-game losing streak.

“I didn’t think about (my injuries) one time tonight. Honestly I just went out there and played,” Davis added, speaking about only thinking about being excited to be back. He was excited to play with his team and did not hesitate. He further added that he was not nervous, which he said is "reassuring" with regards to his team.

(Image credits: Anthony Davis Instagram)