Is Boston Celtics Likely To Trade Jaylen Brown For Ben Simmons? All You Need To Know

Ben Simmons trade saga continues to get stretched with Boston Celtics becoming the latest team to show interest in the Philadelphia 76ers player. Simmons is yet to take the court for the Philadelphia 76ers after both the player and the team failed to find a way to a way out for a trade to happen in the off-season. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic Philadelphia 76ers are demanding Jaylen Brown as a part of the Ben Simmons deal.

About Ben Simmons Celtics trade

According to Bleacher report, Boston Celtics has now joined teams like ​​Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Portland Trail Blazer, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors who are currently engaged with Philadelphia 76ers over Ben Simmons trade. The report however states that the Philadelphia 76ers have received very few firm offers at this juncture, and have mainly outlined two- and three-team who's offer they would accept.

The report also states that the only way for Boston Celtics to land Simmons without giving up Jaylen Brown is through three team frameworks with Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III and picks for another All-Star to reroute to Philadelphia. The 76ers has similarly encouraged teams such as Minnesota and Indiana to acquire a player the Sixers value that would be equal to Simmons’ impact on the team’s title window.

Jaylen Brown stats

Coming to Jaylen Brown stats, the shooting guard, was selected by the Boston Celtics two picks after Ben Simmons went to Philly. Brown is coming off his first season as an All-Star and is averaging 25.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists in the ongoing NBA season. Currently Jaylen Brown is nursing a hamstring injury which could see him miss a couple of weeks. Brown had injured himself in Bostom Celtics win against Miami Heat, while he was trying to put his head down and drive around Bam Adebayor. The injury has already forced Jaylen Brown to miss a buzzer-beater loss to the Dallas Mavericks last Saturday. The defeat was also Boston Celtic's first since holding a players-only meeting last week. The Celtics who are currently holding 4-6 record in the last 10 games next play the Raptors 6-5 on Wednesday night.