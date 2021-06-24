Is Chris Paul Playing Tonight Vs Clippers? Latest Chris Paul COVID Update Revealed

It looks like the Phoenix Suns will have to play another game without Chris Paul on the lineup. Paul tested positive for COVID-19 last week and has been quarantined in Los Angeles. While the Suns have managed to secure their first two games, Paul's absence could mean trouble later on. Here is more on the Chris Paul injury and the answer to the - 'Is Chris Paul playing tonight?' query -

Chris Paul injury update: Is Chris Paul playing tonight vs Clippers?

According to reports, the team will remain hopeful for Paul's return during Game 3. The game is scheduled on Thursday, June 24, 9:00 PM EST (Friday, June 25, 6:30 AM IST) at the Staples Center in LA, California. Apart from Paul, the Suns will be without Abdel Nader.

Chris Paul return: When is Chris Paul coming back?

The Phoenix Suns are certainly hoping for an early Chris Paul return. As the Western Conference finals series progresses, the team hopes that Paul might end up making his return on the court after clearing the health and safety protocols set by the league. Paul has been an integral part of the team – and winning the finals might be difficult without him.

However, the team has been holding their own without Paul, beating the Clippers 120-114 on Sunday (Monday IST). "We wanted to do it for him,” Booker said of the win, having registered his first career triple-double with 40 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists. "We talked about that pregame. We knew we were all going to have to give it a little bit more. Ball security and my job keeping everybody involved; stuff that’s usually on Chris’ plate. We all had to make up for it as a team".

As per reports, Paul is now symptom-free. While there is no timeline for his return, everyone is hoping for Chris Paul to return soon. Suns head coach Monty Williams clarified the same, stating that there is not much about Paul's return yet. "It’s just a day-to-day thing with him right now," Williams said after the game. "I probably drive the people here crazy with that, but that’s the way it is. We’re hopeful that any day now we hear he can ramp up and get back with us. But right now, he’s in the protocol".

"I'm really proud of this team. I'm really grateful to be a part of it. It's something really special."

- Cam Johnson



Hear from the team tonight! 👇 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) June 23, 2021

Williams recently added that the team does not have the luxury of waiting for anyone either. He added that these games are all important, including every practice and film session. While they do hope for a quick return, no judgment can be made because COVID is different. The Suns bagged Game 2 with a narrow 104-103 score.

(Image credits: AP)