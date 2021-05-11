Is Chris Paul Playing Tonight Vs Warriors? Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

NBA's Western Conference will next feature a match between the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors. The match will be played at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The NBA game will begin at 7:00 PM local time on Tuesday, May 11 (7:30 AM IST on Wednesday, May 12).

With 48 wins and 20 losses, the Phoenix Suns are currently in second place in the Western Conference standings. On the other hand, the Golden State Warriors are currently in eighth place with 38 wins and 30 losses. The Phoenix Suns will hope to maintain their top form heading into the playoffs and for that they will require their strongest line-up on Tuesday. With that in mind, it raises the questions: 'Is Chris Paul playing tonight' or 'When is Chris Paul coming back?'

Is Chris Paul playing tonight? Chris Paul injury update

The Phoenix Suns have emerged as one of the best teams in the NBA this season and they have also clinched their first playoff berth since 2010. Much of their success this season has been down to star man Chris Paul. The NBA veteran has produced MVP performances and has delivered in crucial times for the franchise time and time again this season.

The latest Chris Paul injury update is a positive one for Phoenix Suns fans as their star man is fit to start against the Golden State Warriors. In Phoenix Suns' previous game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Paul played for 34 minutes and scored 13 points. Despite his presence, Phoenix Suns lost the game 123-110 to the Lakers.

The Phoenix Suns will rely heavily on Chris Paul's playmaking as the NBA playoff season approaches. Although the Phoenix Suns star's form has decreased since the past few games, he has yet recorded a staggering 10 or more dimes in four of his previous five games. He has averaged 17.6 points and 9.5 assists in his last 10 matchups.

Phoenix Suns team news: Chris Paul return to the starting line-up to provide a huge boost

A Chris Paul return to the starting line-up is a huge boost for Phoenix Suns as the NBA season is approaching its business end. With just four games remaining in the regular season, Chris Paul and co. will hope to finish at the top of the Western Conference standings. The predicted starting line-up for the clash against Golden State Warriors is given below.

Point Guard: Chris Paul, Shooting Guard: Devin Booker, Small Forward: Mikal Bridges, Power Forward: Jae Crowder, Center: Deandre Ayton