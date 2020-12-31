Is James Harden Playing Tonight Vs Kings? Rockets Star's Latest Update

The Houston Rockets haven't made a great start to the NBA season losing both their games as the team missed most of their first-team players. For the Rockets, James Harden once again carried the responsibility of scoring points single-handedly without most of the first-team players. However, things could look different for the Rockets when most of the first-team players return for the game versus the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night (Friday, January 1, 5:30 AM IST).

Houston Rockets performance since James Harden's return to court

James Harden's return to the court has not changed the fortunes of the Rockets as they lost their first game in OT against the Portland Trail Blazers. In that match Harden dropped 44 points, becoming the first player in NBA history to score 40-plus points and 15-plus assists during the season-opener. In the second game, the Rockets lost to the Denver Nuggets 111-124.

The squad is back and it's a whole vibe for the city. 🤘🚀🏀 pic.twitter.com/J7Qu1s6iXo — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) December 30, 2020

Is James Harden playing tonight? When is James Harden coming back?

Harden, as of now, will be playing against the Kings.

James Harden injury update

As of now, Harden is not reported to have any injury. However, he was called out for having gained weight this offseason. This coincided with his outing, which he has claimed was not to a strip club. However, he was asked to isolate for a few days before he was cleared to play against the Trail Blazers.

Is James Harden playing tonight? Rockets vs Kings preview

Harden could see his burden of scoring points being reduced as he is all set to receive support from John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins, Eric Gordon and Mason Jones who are coming back after a league-mandated seven-day quarantine due to health and safety protocols while Ben McLemore and K.J Martin continuing to advance through the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols. James Harden still remains a key player for the Rockets and once again he will be expected to score the maximum points versus the Sacramento Kings.

The Kings on other hand have made a great start to their campaign winning three out of their first four games this season. The only loss came up versus the Phoenix Suns. Buddy Hield has made a good start to the campaign, while rookie Tyrese Haliburton has also shown incredible form for the franchise at the start of the new season. The Sacramento Kings' defence still shows work in progress but has shown signs of improvement.

Image: Houston Rockets / Twitter